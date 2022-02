Click here to read the full article. Donny Davis, the comic and impersonator who appeared frequently as a guest on Chelsea Lately, performed as a comedian and dancer for Britney Spears’ 2013 Las Vegas residency and was a longtime member of the Hollywood and Las Vegas nightclub variety show Beacher’s Madhouse, where he often appeared with a fake tan and blond wig as “Mini-Trump,” died Tuesday in Las Vegas. He was 43. No cause of death was disclosed pending an autopsy. Las Vegas CBS affiliate KLAS is reporting that Davis was found dead by police inside his room at Vegas’ Resorts...

