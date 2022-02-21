ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GXO Hammers Out Details Of Possible $1.3 Billion Bid For Clipper Logistics

 2 days ago
Photo credit: FreightWaves

GXO (NYSE: GXO) announced Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement to acquire U.K.-based Clipper Logistics for roughly $1.3 billion in cash and stock.

Under the "possible offer," would use 75% cash and 25% in new equity to acquire Clipper's (CLG.L.EB) common shares. At 920 pence per share ($12.50), the deal marks an 18% premium to Friday's close.

The combination would increase "opportunities for both businesses in the high-growth e-commerce/e-fulfilment areas," a press release stated. The emerging sector is a key focal point for GXO, which became the second-largest contract logistics company globally when it spun off from XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) last summer.

Clipper is an omnichannel retail logistics provider with two-thirds of its revenue tied to e-fulfillment and returns. The company operates two divisions: value-added logistics, which includes e-fulfillment, reverse logistics and other logistics services; and a commercial vehicle sales and service segment.

It added electronics repair services in November when it acquired Netherlands-based CE Repair Services.

"Our two companies have highly complementary service offerings, customer portfolios, and footprints in the UK and Europe, and we are natural partners with a very strong cultural fit," Malcolm Wilson, GXO's CEO, told FreightWaves in a statement. "We believe we can achieve very significant productivity opportunities by taking advantage of technology and infrastructure overlap in the joint enterprise."

For its most recent full year ended April 30, Clipper generated revenue of 696 million pounds ($946 million) with 82 million pounds ($111 million) in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (11.8% EBITDA margin). The company had 11.2 million pounds ($15.2 million) in net debt for the period ending Oct. 31.

The deal value implies a less than 12x enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple based on trailing results.

Acquisition price ~$1.3B

Combined value ~$13B enterprise value

Clipper's revenue run rate ~$1B

GXO's revenue run rate $7.9B in 2021

Earnings potential 12% EBITDA margin

Financing 75% cash and 25% equity

Table: Company reports

The companies offer similar services and have some customer book overlap. However, the deal is expected to present cross-sell opportunities given the larger scale of the combined entity. Also, GXO gains expertise in returns and repairs and will be able to leverage Clipper's e-commerce fulfillment platform. Clipper also adds a physical presence in Germany and Poland.

Cost synergies were noted as "significant" in the first two years and center on procurement advantages from larger scale and operational consolidation.

Shares of Clipper have gapped 26% higher since the Jan. 27 close, the day prior to the offer. The 920-pence offer price represents a 49% premium to that date and a 32% premium to the three-month weighted average share price.

Once a firm offer is made, the deal remains subject to pre-conditions, finalized due diligence and securing debt financing. The final purchase price can fluctuate based on changes in exchange rates. Clipper shareholders will be given an opportunity to "mix and match" distribution percentages between cash and GXO stock.

A group of insiders holding 23.3% of Clipper's stock, including Executive Chairman Steve Parkin, have agreed irrevocably to the terms and will take half of their consideration in GXO stock.

Benzinga

GXO Logistics To lead BT's Supply Chain Outsourcing

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) entered a partnership to outsource and transform part of BT Group plc's (OTC: BTGOF) supply chain across the U.K. as part of a new, long-term relationship. The new partnership with GXO forms part of BT's ongoing strategy to simplify and modernize its business. BT will...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

GXO Logistics Posts Solid Q4 Results

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Contract logistics giant GXO Logistics Inc. posted strong fourth-quarter results late Tuesday, with revenue up 28% to $2.3 billion, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of 73 cents beating Wall Street estimates by 15 to 17 cents.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Houston Chronicle

Shale giant Marathon chooses cash returns over oil ramp-up

Marathon Oil Corp. said oil and natural gas production won’t increase this year as it concentrates on pouring cash into dividends and share buybacks. The shale giant announced plans to spend $1.2 billion on capital projects this year, in line with analysts’ expectations for a 20% increase from the 2021 level, according to a statement on Wednesday. The company forecasts generating more than $3 billion of free cash flow, exceeding estimates by half a billion dollars.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Siemens Agrees to Sell Logistics Business to Koerber in 1.15 Billion Euro Deal

ZURICH (Reuters) - Siemens has agreed to sell the mail and parcels business of Siemens Logistics business to German technology group Koerber for a purchase price of 1.15 billion euros ($1.31 billion), the German engineering company said on Wednesday. The deal, which Reuters reported was imminent earlier on Wednesday, is...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

GXO Logistics agrees to terms on potential takeover of Clipper Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) agreed to key terms on an acquisition of UK-based logistics specialist Clipper Logistics PLC (OTCPK:CLPLF) in a deal value at 920 pence ($1.26B). The offer includes 690 pence in cash and such number of new GXO shares as would imply a valuation of 230 pence, according to a statement. The offer represents a 18% premium to the Clipper share price on Friday and a 49% premium to the closing price of Clipper shares on Jan. 27, he day before the possible offer was made.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Putin's Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Lead To Bloodbath In Global Markets — Asia, Crypto, US Futures Suffer — Gold, Oil See Major Spikes

The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine and subsequent movement of armed personnel and weapons in those areas threw the world’s markets into a state of a tizzy. Putin’s Announcement, West’s Sanctions: Witnesses reported seeing columns of military vehicles, including tanks, around...
WORLD
Benzinga

Texas Original's 20 mg THC-Only Gummies Now Available For Qualifying Patients

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation revealed that its 20 mg THC-only gummies are now available for qualifying patients. TXOG’s fast-acting, strawberry passion fruit-flavored gummies offer patients a more efficient treatment option to mitigate symptoms such as pain, insomnia, night terrors and nausea. Ahead of the gummies’ launch, TXOG conducted a...
TEXAS STATE
MarketWatch

UPS workforce declined by 9,000 employees in 2021, as losses in the U.S. offset gains internationally

United Parcel Service Inc. UPS, -2.15% disclosed Tuesday that its workforce was reduced by about 9,000 employees in 2021, as job cuts in the U.S. more than offset net hiring internationally. The package delivery giant said in its 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had 534,000 global employees at the end of 2021, excluding seasonal employees, of which 444,000 were in the U.S. and 90 were located abroad. That compares with 543,000 global employees at the end of 2020, of which 458,000 were located in the U.S. and 85,000 were located internationally. The decline in workforce seems to jibe with the company's "better not bigger" strategy, which included the sale of some assets. Of the 2021 workforce, there were 89,000 management employees, which which 44% work part-time, and 445,000 hourly employees, of which 51% work part-time. In comparison, UPS had 495,000 global employees in pre-pandemic 2019, of which 413,000 were in the U.S. and 82,000 were internationally located. UPS's stock, which fell 1.1% in afternoon trading, has slipped 1.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Iridium up 3% as Raymond James boosts to Strong Buy, citing increased buybacks

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has gained 3.1% and tagged its highest point in a month after an upgrade to Strong Buy at Raymond James, where the firm calls out not only solid earnings but also the ramp-up of stock repurchases. After a light third-quarter on that front - just $3 million...
STOCKS
