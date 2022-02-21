ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Europe battered by third major storm in a week

Northern Europe has been battered by a third major storm in five days.

Heavy rain and high winds on Sunday and Monday killed at least two more people, as well as disrupting travel and prompting hundreds of flood alerts across a region still recovering from last week’s hurricane-force winds.

Storm Franklin pushed in from the North Atlantic on Sunday afternoon even as crews worked to clear fallen trees and restore power to thousands of customers hit by storms Dudley and Eunice last week.

Heavy rain and high winds swept across Northern Ireland and northern England before moving on to France. England’s Environment Agency issued more than 300 flood warnings and alerts and train operators urged people not to travel.

Fallen trees on the ground in the Everstorf Forest in Germany (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP) (AP)

In France, a couple in their 70s died on Sunday after their car was swept into the English Channel near a small town in Normandy. The couple had called for help but it did not reach them in time.

“With the wind, the car skidded,” said Herve Bougon, mayor of Bricqueville-Sur-Mer. “It was pushed onto its side as it sank into the water.”

At least 14 people have died across Europe during a week of wild weather that meteorologists say is being fuelled by an unusually strong jet stream over the North Atlantic.

The storms have left hundreds of thousands of people without power and triggered local flooding and evacuations as high winds ripped the roofs off buildings.

Gusts of up to 87mph were recorded late Sunday on the Isle of Wight after the UK’s weather service warned that Storm Franklin would produce widespread winds of 60mph to 70mph.

Firefighters place sandbags along a ditch on a river in Hamburg, Germany (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP) (AP)

A gust of 122mph, provisionally the highest ever recorded in England, was measured on Friday on the Isle of Wight as Storm Eunice hit the region. Hurricane-level winds start at 74mph.

In Germany, the latest storm was less severe than its immediate predecessors, but it still brought down trees and ripped the roof off a house in Herdecke, near Dortmund.

Two drivers drove into a fallen tree in Belm, in northern Germany, and were taken to the hospital.

Official weather warnings in Germany, where the latest storm is known as Antonia, were lifted on Monday, though disruption to transport continued in northern parts of the country.

Despite preparations and warnings by weather authorities, “the February storms have sparked a record number of claims and an enormous damages bill”, said Richard Weurding, general director of the Dutch Association of Insurers.

A car is destroyed by a fallen in Germany (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP) (AP)

The storms blew roofs off buildings and uprooted trees across the Netherlands, killing four people on Friday as Eunice lashed the country. Insurers warned that more damage could still be to come with strong winds forecast in the coming days.

In Denmark, the storm uprooted trees and disrupted rail services in and around the capital, Copenhagen.

Sweden saw heavy snowfall that shut down buses in its capital, Stockholm.

