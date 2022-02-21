ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The new Bugsnax DLC is inspired by Jurassic Park 2

By Elizabeth Fryer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The upcoming Bugsnax DLC was inspired by the second Jurassic Park movie, according to the game's creative director. Speaking in the latest issue of Play magazine, creative director and writer of Bugsnax, Kevin Zuhn, says “We wanted to have a kind of identifiable new mechanic - something that would really set...

GamesRadar+

Skyrim player is killing the most annoying character every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases

A Skyrim player is killing its most annoying NPC every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases. That Skyrim character would, of course, be none other than Nazeem, esteemed citizen and rampant airhead of Whiterun. Just below, you can check out a video of the player in question slaying the annoying character after he utters one of his most most notoriously obnoxious lines.
GamesRadar+

Fallout 76 will introduce aliens and post-apocalyptic Pittsburgh this year

Bethesda Game Studios has unveiled its roadmap for Fallout 76 updates this year - and the tarmac is thick with references to past Fallout games. Not to mention the aliens. Starting in the spring, the studio is plotting an “otherworldly, all-encompassing invasion” dubbed Invaders from Beyond. The extraterrestrial visitors - which have been a fringe element of the Fallout universe since the ‘90s - will prompt public event takeovers, random encounters, and a new seasonal public event. The spring also promises an update to Fallout Worlds, the custom servers Bethesda launched last year in lieu of modding. So far, Worlds has allowed Fallout 1st subscribers to fiddle with settings for difficulty, PvP rules, camp construction, physics, fog, fall damage, and more.
laptopmag.com

Horizon Forbidden West review: An almost perfect sequel

Horizon Forbidden West picks up where the original left off with tons of action and plenty of new machines and humans to battle. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. When Horizon Zero Dawn debuted five years ago, the game ushered in the launch of...
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
geekspin

Is Star Trek: Discovery being cancelled?

Star Trek: Discovery may be ending soon. The sci-fi series, which is currently airing the second half of its season 4 on Paramount+, has been renewed for season 5 last month. Though the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service didn’t mention that season 5 will be the show’s last, a number of Trekkies think that the recently announced batch of episodes will serve as the final installment of the Sonequa Martin-Green-led series.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Which Duttons Will We See in Upcoming ‘1932’ Prequel Series?

“1883” was the gift that Taylor Sheridan bestowed upon us following the success of “Yellowstone.” And now, fans can only delight in the fact that the Dutton universe is growing. The network announced Tuesday that “1932” will be yet another expansion of the Yellowstone universe. And we’re all speculating about which familiar characters could be a part of this journey.
spoilertv.com

MOVIES - Texas Chainsaw Massacre - Official Netflix Trailer

After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town. Based on characters created by Kim Henkel and Tobe Hooper. Story by Fede Álvarez & Rodo Sayagues. Screenplay by Chris Thomas Devlin....
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
9News

Original 'Jurassic Park' cast is back in 'Dominion' trailer

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Life finds a way. The trailer for the sixth installment in the "Jurassic Park" franchise arrived Thursday morning ahead of Super Bowl weekend. "Jurassic World: Dominion" sees the return of "Jurassic Park" stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum who join "Jurassic World" stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt.
ComicBook

Constantine: House of Mystery Animated Shorts Coming to Blu-ray

Matt Ryan returns to the role of John Constantine once again this spring for DC Showcase: Constantine – The House of Mystery, an anthology collecting animated shorts featuring Constantine himself, Kamandi, The Losers, and Blue Beetle. The anthology, which will be released on Blu-ray and 4K in May, also includes a documentary about the history of the DC Showcase animated features going all the way back to the beginning of DC's modern animation legacy. While the supplemental shorts have already been released, the Constantine story is new content, and likely gives audiences an opportunity to see Ryan take the character into Cryptkeeper territory, serving as the entry point for the other stories.
PC Gamer

Netflix is making a BioShock movie

A decade after Ken Levine personally pulled the plug on Gore Verbinski's grand ambitions, the wheels are once again turning on a BioShock movie. Netflix announced today that it's signed a deal with Take-Two Interactive "to produce a film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise." "Netflix is among the...
Collider

In Defense of 'Jurassic Park III' and Its Campy, B-Movie Vibe

There’s nothing quite like seeing dinosaurs come to life on the big screen. When director Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park was released in 1993, moviegoers were spoiled by one of the best and most rewatchable blockbusters of all time. Since then, filmmakers and moviegoers alike have been chasing the cinematic euphoria that the first Jurassic Park offered. And with Jurassic World: Dominion just around the corner, now is the perfect time to look back and reevaluate another dinosaur-filled trilogy capper: Jurassic Park III.
GamesRadar+

PS Now gets even more Game Pass-like with its first day-one launch, Shadow Warrior 3

PlayStation is taking a step closer to its own Xbox Game Pass equivalent with its very first PS Now launch title. A new post on the PlayStation Blog reveals that Shadow Warrior 3 will be available free via the game streaming and download service on March 1, which is also when it will be made available for purchase through more traditional means. That said, pre-ordering the game on PlayStation Store will also unlock Shadow Warrior (2013) and Shadow Warrior 2, which you won't get just by playing through PlayStation Now.
GamesRadar+

10 games like No Man's Sky that are out of this world

After exploring the expanses of space in Hello Games' adventure, you might find yourself looking for more games like No Man's Sky. After all, the promise of getting to venture out into the great unknown and discover just what is out there is ever so appealing, even when it's virtual. These games like No Man's Sky exist to help us reach for the stars and take us on sprawling quests onboard or ship or planetside.
