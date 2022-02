Poorer households could be forced to limit their energy use at certain times of the day under plans for surge pricing, it has been claimed. Three major energy companies – Scottish Power, EDF and Octopus Energy, which have 11 million customers between them – this week backed plans to introduce dynamic pricing arrangements where smart meters automatically send regular updates to suppliers about household energy use.At peak energy use times, such as early evening, costs would be higher for consumers, while prices would fall for those using energy overnight. Experts have suggested the proposed changes to pricing would see...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO