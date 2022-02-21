Slovakia working to help Ukraine energy security - PM

PRAGUE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Slovakia is working on helping Ukraine’s energy security, Slovak Prime Minister told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Monday, the Slovak government office said.

“We are doing all we can to help Ukraine’s energy security and create conditions for higher gas supplies through the interconnection at Budince this winter season,” the government office quoted Heger as saying. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jon Boyle)