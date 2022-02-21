People in Ukraine are on edge as U.S. intelligence reports Russian commanders have received orders to invade
Millions of Ukrainians are facing uncertainty as the crisis with Russia continues. More...www.cbsnews.com
ukraine is on edge because the US went over and is trying to control the situation which made it worse to this day russia has stayed on their side of border and the US and the media are the only ones saying their going to invade but americans think were the world police even though we cant even take care of our country
They need to load every bomb they have on every plane and bomb the Russians on the ground, take out their planes on the ground.
