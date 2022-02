Clickatell, which provides solutions for payments within digital chats, has secured $91 million in its Series C, according to a Tuesday (Feb. 22) press release. The company will use the funding to expand its chat commerce offerings, make more of an impact in the U.S. and do more scaling and marketing from demand from leading brands, per the release. Clickatell’s services became more important for people as the pandemic moved many interactions to a digital sphere to protect from the virus.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO