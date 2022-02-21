ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. Sees No Slow Down In Troop Buildup As Russia Prepares For Invasion

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of U.S. intelligence officials told CNN that Russian troops are preparing to invade Ukraine based on their movements near the border between the two countries. One official said that the latest intelligence reports from the region indicate there is "no slow down" in troop movements, while the other...

wham1180.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Joe Biden
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Geneva#Cnn#Ukrainian#Pro Russian#State
TheDailyBeast

Russia Has Plans for Post-Invasion ‘Arrest and Assassination’ Campaign, U.S. Officials Say

U.S. officials have reportedly obtained intelligence that Russia is potentially planning to undertake an arrest and assassination campaign in Ukraine if it goes forth with an invasion, targeting well-known opposition members, anti-corruption activists, and Belarusian and Russian dissidents living in exile in Ukraine. Foreign Policy reports that according to four people familiar with U.S. intelligence, Russia has already begun making formalized lists of prominent Ukrainian figures to be targeted for arrest or assassination, including anyone who could pose a challenge to Russia’s agenda. An official who spoke to Foreign Policy on the condition of anonymity, referenced past Russian targeted operations including “targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, detentions, and the use of torture” against journalists, anti-corruption activists, and vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ people. The Biden administration warned Thursday that that an invasion could take place within the next few days, as security risks remain “very high.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin has ordered Russian troops to invade Ukraine, U.S. intelligence reveals: Secretary of State Antony Blinken insist Putin's threat to Ukraine is 'deadly serious'

U.S. intelligence reveals Russian President Vladimir Putin has already given his troops orders to proceed with an invasion into Ukraine, according to a new Sunday report. 'The intelligence says that Russian troops have actually received orders now to proceed with the invasion,' CBS News' David Martin told Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy