Retail

Anchex Targets Metaverse and NFTs: Adds New Offerings for Trading

By AIT News Desk
 2 days ago

Anchex believes that both Internet corporations and the crypto-currency industry must pay attention to the metaverse. Anchex America’s crypto exchange is ready to take part in the Metaverse and NFTs world in an early stage. Anchex plans to steadily build an innovative and eco-friendly NFT ecosystem. Entering the Metaverse world has...

Phone Arena

Roku adds 25 new channels to its offering and they’re completely free

Roku is bringing its customers at least two dozen new channels for free this month. The company announced recently that 25 new channels will now be available directly from The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide. There’s a bunch of popular brands coming to the streaming service including Supermarket Sweep,...
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

2 Reasons to Invest in Crypto -- And 1 Reason Not To

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. It's no secret that cryptocurrency is one of...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? 2 Monster Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now

Shiba Inu skyrocketed in 2021, but the meme token has since lost 65% of its value. Solana is one of the world’s fastest and cheapest blockchains, and its latest innovation, Solana Pay, could disrupt the financial industry. Chainlink makes it possible to bring real-world data onto any blockchain, thereby...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Shiba Inu Sees Considerable Surge in Holder Count

Shiba Inu is not the only crypto to have raised concerns about high ownership concentration. Bitcoin and Ethereum have equally come under attack in the past. Shiba Inu, an Ethereum-based altcoin or meme coin, rose to popularity in 2021 after it was announced to be a Dogecoin killer. Its price surged considerably, and according to reports, it was the most viewed coin with 188 million views in 2021. This was more than 43 million views than Bitcoin. Though the meme coin is just around 16 months old, it has risen to become the 14th largest crypto by market cap as ranked by CoinMarketCap. According to WhaleStats, a firm that aggregates data on the top list of investors on various crypto platforms, Shiba Inu has recorded an increased holder number in the last few days. Its holder counts has surged to 1,185,135. On February 18, Shiba had a total wallet of 1,180,140. The report further disclosed that the largest 1000 ETH wallets hold 13,845,082,253,056 SHIB tokens ($2.2 billion).
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Virtual Land Just Sold For 5 ETH In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,657, which is 1.57x the current floor price of 3.51 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook’s rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
hackernoon.com

NFTs, Metaverse and DeFi Contributions Towards Full Digitalization

Non-Fungible Token (NFTs) is a digital asset with features that resemble a real asset like a picture or music. Metaverse aims to evolve the current internet by creating a virtual space where people from different places can meet and talk only by wearing a metaverse glass headset. Decentralized finance (DeFi) was created with the main aim of making transactions easier for crypto users. The metaverse is tomorrow's form of the internet where people will hold meetings, play online games and buy items online.
MARKETS
The Week

Hype machine: Selling the crypto future

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Cryptocurrency companies executed an all-out blitz of the airwaves during this year's Super Bowl, said Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou in Bloomberg, leaving many viewers dazed and confused. "Don't be like Larry," was one of the messages from the digital currency exchange FTX, after an amusing montage of the famous curmudgeon Larry David expressing "skepticism about everything from the moon landing to the Declaration of Independence." In other words, "Ignore the haters and start buying." Playing on "the consumer's fears of missing out," the ads seemed to work. A commercial for Coinbase featured "a bouncing QR code" that led to an offer of $15 in free Bitcoin for new users, and demand was so high that Coinbase's website crashed within minutes. But while "Americans are used to hearing a long list of risks rattled off at the end of drug commercials," there were no such disclaimers. Nobody was eager to tell viewers that the price of Bitcoin has been tumbling since November.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $14,304 (5 ETH) In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,304, which is 1.59x the current floor price of 3.45 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook’s rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
PC Gamer

PUBG studio to use NFTs in 'UGC-driven open metaverse,' whatever that means

Apparently unphased by the backlash to recent NFT project announcements, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds studio Krafton has announced that it is getting into the NFT game. The company has signed a deal with Naver Z, the operator of the metaverse platform Zepeto, "to develop a new Web 3.0 and non-fungible token (NFT) project aimed at building an NFT metaverse platform."
VIDEO GAMES

