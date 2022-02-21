ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Tinder Swindler's' Simon Leviev 'just wanted to meet some girls'

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Albany Herald
 2 days ago

The man made famous by Netflix's newest true crime sensation is denying that he's a con. Simon Leviev is then focus of the buzzy documentary "The Tinder Swindle," in which multiple women who connected with Leviev on the dating app...

realitytitbit.com

Meet the Tinder Swindler's ex-girlfriend and Russian model, Polina

Since the dramatic new documentary, The Tinder Swindler, hit Netflix last week, fans have been going wild over the Israeli con man and his victims’ stories. The documentary explains what happened to three women who were conned by Simon Leviev on Tinder. Leviev posed as a billionaire diamond merchant and cheated multiple women out of a serious amount of cash.
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

We Need To Stop Blaming The Victims Of The Tinder Swindler

Netflix has established itself as a haven of thought-provoking and controversial documentaries, and recently set the Twittersphere ablaze with its latest offering. From the makers of smash-hit series Don’t F**ck With Cats and The Imposter, The Tinder Swindler tells the stranger-than-fiction tale of Shimon Hayut (alias Simon Leviev), an Israeli con man who posed as the son of a diamond merchant to lure unsuspecting Tinder matches on dates. Dangling the billionaire lifestyle in front of his prospective victims during their initial meetings – private jets, dinners at luxury restaurants, designer gear – then love bombing them into a relationship, Leviev would then initiate the second part of his scam: he’d explain that he was in danger, send videos of his 'bodyguard' bleeding and tell his Tinder girlfriend that he needed to use a credit card in someone else’s name so he couldn’t be tracked. He’d then vanish, using his newly acquired money to seduce his next target and leave his former girlfriend penniless. When Leviev was finally caught and convicted in 2019, he was sentenced to just 15 months in prison – and released after five months due to good behaviour.
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Woman's gender reveal party ruined by her own mother

TikTok user @dinkymisspretty, aka Ashlee, was hoping for a baby girl when revealing her new baby's sex at her gender reveal party. Having one son already, she wanted a girl badly, something she says everyone knew. The mom-to-be posted a video of her gender reveal on TikTok gaining over 400,000...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
thesource.com

CONGRATS: It’s Big Day For Da Brat and Fiancé Jesseca Dupart

Today is a big day for Da Brat and Jesseca. The Grammy-nominated rapper is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Kaleidoscope Hair founder Jesseca Dupart. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, are scheduled to solidify their union of love on the numeric 2-22-22. Shawntae...
RELATIONSHIPS
Albany Herald

Stray German Shepherd Was Crying Nonstop Until She Was Rescued | The Dodo

Stray German shepherd wouldn’t stop crying when she was out on the streets — weeks later, her rescuers can’t believe how different she is!. Special thanks to Hope For Paws: https://thedo.do/hfp. Follow them on Facebook for rescue updates: https://thedo.do/hopeforpaws. And thanks to The Lovejoy Foundation for finding...
ANIMALS
d1softballnews.com

‘Selena’ actress reported missing found DEAD

Pearlman had last been seen on Sunset Boulevard, however, her body was found several miles away inside her parked car in the Hollywood Hills. The cause of death and the circumstances of his disappearance are still under investigation. Pearlman’s friends and family, including her husband, Vance Smith, had asked the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Said the Infamous Prince Andrew Photo Looked ‘Real.’ Did That Sink Him?

Prince Andrew may have been prompted to settle Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against him—for a whopping figure of $14 million, according to some well sourced reports in the British media Wednesday—after seeing an email sent by Ghislaine Maxwell in which the convicted sex trafficker said she thought the photo of Andrew with his arm around Virginia Giuffre’s waist “looks real.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man helps his pregnant Tinder match through labour on their fourth date

One couple have set the bar incredibly high for online dating. A TikTok video telling the story of Max, 25, helping Tinder match Alyssa, 20, through labour on their fourth date has gone viral.She tells the whole romantic story, from swiping right to family life.“Max and I had been together for eight weeks before he came to my birth,” Alyssa explains in the video. “And out of those eight weeks, he’d probably only gone on three or four dates with me, the [next] date was him coming to my labour and birth and delivery.”On the day of their fourth date,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Albany Herald

Keke Wyatt expecting 11th child

Keke Wyatt is set to add to her already large family. The R&B singer announced over the weekend that she is expecting their eleventh child. "My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a 'plus 1' to the Wyatt Bunch!," the caption read on a photo she shared on Instagram.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

