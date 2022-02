Type II toxin-antitoxin (TA) systems are widespread in bacteria and are involved in important cell features, such as cell growth inhibition and antimicrobial tolerance, through the induction of persister cells. Overall, these characteristics are associated with bacterial survival under stress conditions and represent a significant genetic mechanism to be explored for antibacterial molecules. We verified that even though Xylella fastidiosa and Xanthomonas citri subsp. citri share closely related genomes, they have different Type II TA system contents. One important difference is the absence of mqsRA in X. citri. The toxin component of this TA system has been shown to inhibit the growth of X. fastidiosa. Thus, the absence of mqsRA in X. citri led us to explore the possibility of using the MqsR toxin to impair X. citri growth. We purified MqsR and confirmed that the toxin was able to inhibit X. citri. Subsequently, transgenic citrus plants producing MqsR showed a significant reduction in citrus canker and citrus variegated chlorosis symptoms caused, respectively, by X. citri and X. fastidiosa. This study demonstrates that the use of toxins from TA systems is a promising strategy to be explored aiming bacterial control.

