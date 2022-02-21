ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delayed US sodium targets may cost 250,000 lives

By Queen Mary, University of London
Cover picture for the articleLast October, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized a set of short-term, voluntary goals for lowering salt levels in foods—five years after they were proposed in 2016. A new study published today in Hypertension—a journal published by the American Heart Association—involving Queen Mary University of London researchers shows the...

