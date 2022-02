The mock drafts are flying fast and furious. The latest one comes from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, who’s out with his latest first-round mock for the 2022 NFL Draft. The New York Giants have a pair of first-round picks in 2022: their own, plus one from the Chicago Bears as part of the deal which sent Justin Fields to the Windy City and Kadarius Toney to the Big Apple.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO