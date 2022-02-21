ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

‘It’s a nightmare’: Texts reveal last-ditch efforts to save Parson’s health director

By Jason Hancock
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18nZN9_0eKg45JK00

The questions from state senators hadn’t even begun, and Donald Kauerauf’s staff were already in a panic.

Chants from protesters opposing his nomination as state health director echoed through the hearing room, and as she sat with Kauerauf waiting for his turn to testify, Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, sent a text message to her counterpart in Gov. Mike Parson’s office.

“In the hearing room,” Cox wrote. “It’s a nightmare.”

Kauerauf had been Parson’s health director for barely five months, but in that time he’d managed to become a villain in the eyes of hardline conservative senators who held his fate in their hands.

He showed up to his confirmation hearing on Jan. 31 a dead-man walking, with protesters gathered in the Capitol hallways calling for his head and members of the Senate conservative caucus out for blood.

Text messages and emails obtained by The Independent through open records requests detail the desperate efforts of Parson administration officials to salvage Kauerauf’s nomination in the final days before it went down in flames.

Close aides to the governor, as well as Kauerauf’s DHSS staff, tried to navigate the treacherous waters of a badly divided Missouri Senate. But in the end, a combination of factors — anger in the GOP base over COVID mitigation efforts, misinformation about Kauerauf’s positions, a delayed confirmation process due to a redistricting filibuster and a massive snowstorm on the eve of a constitutional deadline — rendered their efforts fruitless.

‘You’re fighting stupidity’

Kauerauf was supposed to get a confirmation hearing on Jan. 26.

But after hours of waiting, as the conservative caucus held the Senate floor to decry a proposed Congressional map, the hearing was canceled and rescheduled for the following Monday.

The delay gave Kauerauf the chance to continue making the rounds with state senators. But it appears, at least according to text messages that night, things weren’t going well.

Kauerauf texted Alex Tuttle, the governor’s legislative budget director, saying he was frustrated with the process.

Tuttle tried to lighten the mood, texting a joke about how “if we vented our frustrations to a random bartender” his “head would explode.”

But Kauerauf wasn’t having it.

“I’m serious Alex,” he wrote. “I need cover from senators that don’t have the stones to be honest with me. Getting real frustrated. Only one appointment was going to cause issues and feeling isolated.”

Tuttle suggested the two speak the following day.

“This is not your fault or anything you’ve done,” Tuttle wrote. “You’re fighting stupidity.”

Later that night, Adam Crumbliss, Kauerauf’s top lieutenant in DHSS, texted several Parson administration officials, including Robert Knodell, the governor’s former deputy chief of staff and former acting DHSS director who now serves as director of the Department of Social Services.

“We need to all circle up tomorrow morning,” Crumbliss wrote. “We have a few different paths toward tamping difficulties, but Don’s looking for some additional support on getting us where we need to close gaps and ranks.”

The group of officials — including Crubmliss; Knodell; Tuttle; Kyle Aubuchon, Parson’s board and commission chair; and Michael Oldweiler, DHSS’ director of legislative affairs  — agreed to meet about the situation.

The next morning, Crumbliss and Aubuchon exchanged text messages in the group chat about which Republican senators they needed to focus on, with Crumbliss ranking them:

  1. Bob Onder
  2. Mike Moon
  3. Paul Wieland
  4. Bill White
  5. Bill Eigel

“We should be good on Bean,” Crumbliss wrote, referencing Sen. Jason Bean, R-Holcomb, who serves on the gubernatorial appointments committee.

Aubuchon texted that he just met with Wieland, R-Imperial, and that the senator wanted proof “that Don is pro-life… news article or something …thinks in Illinois Don said he’d be pro-choice to get a job there, then move to Missouri and say he’s pro-life to get a job here.”

Aubuchon said he’d been told by Sen. Kara Eslinger, R-De Soto, that she would vote for Kauerauf if he gave a straightforward answer in opposition to vaccine and mask mandates.

“She doesn’t want a long rambling answer on this,” Aubuchon wrote.

He also informed the group of his meeting with Moon.

“Just followed up with Moon,” Aubachon wrote. “Said Don just visited with him and it went really well. Hopes Don does well at the committee hearing on Monday, and says it’s ‘very likely’ he’ll be voting yes for Don.”

Aubuchon’s impression of Moon’s position, however, doesn’t correspond with emails obtained from the senator’s office through an open records request.

The day before the senator spoke with Aubuchon, Moon’s legislative assistant sent emails to more than a dozen people who had reached out to his office to express opposition to Kauerauf’s nomination.

“Thank you for contacting the office of Senator Moon,” he wrote in each response. “Also, thank you for allowing your voice to be heard by expressing your concerns to us about Donald Kauerauf. After some research and discussion, the senator has decided to oppose Mr. Kauerauf’s appointment.”

In fact, the same day Aubuchon expressed hope that Moon might support Kauerauf, Moon’s legislative assistant emailed the six other members of the Senate conservative caucus with a pair of documents that would prove fatal to the nomination.

“The first document is a timeline of everything he has said that may be of concern since he was appointed as Director of Health and Senior Services,” the email said. “The second document is a letter we received which explains SHIELD, a test to stay coercion tactic used by the state of Illinois to mandate a health passport. This document thanks Judy Kauerauf (the wife of Donald Kauerauf) at the beginning letter for implementing this system in Illinois. Donald Kauerauf wants to do the same in Missouri.”

The following day, Moon emailed a constituent who had voiced opposition to Kauerauf: “I agree with you and will use my influence on the gubernatorial appointments committee to oppose his confirmation.”

‘The clock is the enemy here’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoIJW_0eKg45JK00

A view of the Missouri Senate chamber from the visitors gallery (photo courtesy of the Missouri Senate).

Tuttle wasn’t having any better luck with another member of the conservative caucus.

He texted the group of administration officials the he had spoken with Onder, who expressed concerns about Kauerauf’s public comments on a bill passed by lawmakers curbing the authority of local health departments, as well as “vax mandate rhetoric, stance on abortion, etc.”

But Tuttle did have some good news to report. He texted that he met with Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, and “his entire caucus is behind Don.”

The Friday before Kauerauf was scheduled to face the gubernatorial appointments committee, Aubuchon shared information with the group chat about an anti-Kauerauf rally that had been scheduled for Monday in the Missouri Capitol, the day of the confirmation hearing.

The rally’s announcement, which Aubachon shared via text, incorrectly implied Kauerauf supported “forced vaccination.”

When Kauerauf’s confirmation hearing two days earlier was rescheduled, it gave his critics time to organize, and they were flooding senate offices with calls and emails. Now, they were planning to gather in the Capitol in the hopes of sinking the nomination once and for all.

Crumbliss responded to the news by pushing for someone to reach out to Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz and Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden.

“The clock is the enemy here,” Crumbliss wrote, a reference to the fact that the state constitution required Kauerauf’s nomination be confirmed by the following Friday or he would be banned from serving in the position for life.

Crumbliss also floated the idea of trying to get an opinion piece written by Kauerauf published in a pro-Parson newspaper over the weekend. Knodell offered to help facilitate if need be.

Kaurerauf, however, later questioned whether that would be a good idea.

“Could be a huge mistake with the work that has been done by all,” he texted to Tuttle.

That day, Crumbliss also texted Parson’s chief of staff, Aaron Willard: “Don is going to call you at some point this afternoon.”

‘Is this serious?’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Zh1u_0eKg45JK00

State Sen. Mike Moon, a Republican from Ash Grove, was among GOP lawmakers who helped sink the nomination of Donald Kauerauf as state health director (photo by Tim Bommel, Missouri House Communications).

On Monday, protesters rallied in the Capitol rotunda, with members of the Senate conservative caucus addressing the group about their issues with Kauerauf’s nomination. Then they moved to the third floor, just outside the hearing room where Kauerauf was set to testify before the gubernatorial appointments committee.

In the midst of the protests, Knodell texted screenshots of tweets by Onder incorrectly referring to Kauerauf as “Ron” and saying the gubernatorial appointments committee was not planning on giving Kauerauf’s nomination a vote that day.

“Is this serious?” Knodell texted the group.

“Yes,” Crumbliss replied.

Less than a half hour into the hearing, and before Kauerauf had even been called to testify, Cox, the DHSS spokeswoman, sent her text sounding the alarm to the governor’s office.

She was quickly informed that a statement in Kauerauf’s defense would be released shortly.

“It’s concerning to see certain Missouri officials grandstanding for purely political reasons and fueling fears without any regard for the truth,” Parson’s statement read.

But the governor’s condemnation had little, if any, impact.

Senators grilled Kauerauf for nearly two hours on his views on how best to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, his past comments about vaccination, his wife’s job in Illinois and his position on abortion.

The next day, with senators eager to adjourn to avoid a looming snow storm, GOP leaders announced Kauerauf’s nomination would not get a vote .

It was over.

Kauerauf resigned, and Parson appointed DHSS General Counsel Richard Moore to replace him on an interim basis.

“Throughout this process, more care was given to political gain than the harm caused to a man and his family,” Parson said in announcing Kauerauf’s resignation. “Don is a devoted public servant who did not deserve this, and Missourians deserve better.”

For those who opposed Kauerauf’s nomination, it was time to rejoice.

“We won!” Moon wrote in an email to a constituent who’d reached out urging him to block Kauerauf’s nomination. “It was a team effort. I’m grateful to have been entrusted to play a part. What a great victory!”

The post ‘It’s a nightmare’: Texts reveal last-ditch efforts to save Parson’s health director appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Missouri Independent

As Missouri redistricting filibuster resumes, women senators decry ‘self serving’ debate

After the conservative caucus once again hijacked proceedings in the Missouri Senate Wednesday afternoon over the state’s redistricting plan, a bipartisan group of women senators denounced what they called the “purely political” way the debate has played out so far. Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, took to the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon and declared it […] The post As Missouri redistricting filibuster resumes, women senators decry ‘self serving’ debate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Anti-vaccine protesters rally against Senate confirmation of Missouri health director

State health director Donald Kauerauf adamantly spoke against mandating face masks and COVID-19 vaccines during a hearing Monday, as anti-vaccination demonstrators protested his confirmation in the halls outside. While protesters chanted outside the Capitol hearing room, senators inside grilled Kauerauf for nearly two hours on his views on how best to mitigate the spread of […] The post Anti-vaccine protesters rally against Senate confirmation of Missouri health director appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Gov. Mike Parson’s pick to lead state health department rejected by Missouri Senate

The Missouri Senate refused to confirm Donald Kauerauf as Gov. Mike Parson’s health director on Tuesday, leaving Kauerauf banned from the position for life. Hours later, Parson named Richard Moore, the Department of Health and Senior Services’ general counsel, as acting director of the agency. He slammed senators who blocked Kauerauf’s nomination and called the […] The post Gov. Mike Parson’s pick to lead state health department rejected by Missouri Senate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Republican officials rally supporters to push for ‘7-1’ Missouri congressional map

Republicans met for hours Monday to come up with a compromise to redraw Missouri’s eight congressional districts. But the divide between GOP leadership and the conservative caucus in the Senate proved to be too much, sparking a filibuster by Republican senators determined to force through a map splitting Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s Kansas City […] The post Republican officials rally supporters to push for ‘7-1’ Missouri congressional map appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Before ouster, Missouri health director drafted a letter to senators that was never sent

On the Friday before a drawn-out confirmation battle ended with his ouster from office, Missouri state Health Director Donald Kauerauf wrote an impassioned letter meant to convince conservative legislators who were on the fence about his appointment.  The message: While he believed in vaccines and data and science, he didn’t believe in vaccine mandates. Missourians, […] The post Before ouster, Missouri health director drafted a letter to senators that was never sent appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Missouri couple who pointed guns at BLM protesters put on probation and suspended from legal practice

A Missouri couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020 have been placed on probation by the state Supreme Court. The court on Tuesday suspended Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s law licenses but delayed their suspension by placing them on a year-long probation instead. The couple will be able to practice law during this time but the suspension will take effect if they violate their probation by breaking any more laws.“Should probation be revoked and the suspension take effect, no petition for reinstatement shall be entertained for a period of six months from the date the suspension...
LAW
WTRF- 7News

Bill proposed would send illegal immigrants to Biden/Pelosi’s hometown

(WTRF) A lawmaker in Tennessee proposed a bill that would relocate illegal immigrants to the hometowns of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The bill was introduced by state Rep. Bruce Griffey, R-Paris The bill says “the commissioner of safety, in collaboration with the commissioner of […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State.

 https://missouriindependent.com

