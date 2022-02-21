History of Presidents’ Day, Washington’s Birthday
( WWLP ) – Presidents’ Day has a long history in the United States, first observed as a federal holiday in the 1880s.
Back then it was a celebration of George Washington’s birthday. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Holiday Bill which moved a number of federal holidays to Mondays. That moved Presidents’ Day from Washington’s actual birthday to closer to President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.
Now, we celebrate the life of all U.S. presidents each year on the third Monday in February.
George Washington was born in Virginia on February 11, 1731, according to the then-used Julian calendar. In 1752, however, Britain and all its colonies adopted the Gregorian calendar which moved Washington’s birthday a year and 11 days to February 22, 1732.
List of Presidents of the United States
- 1789-1797: George Washington
- 1797-1801: John Adams
- 1801-1805: Thomas Jefferson
- 1805-1809: Thomas Jefferson
- 1809-1812: James Madison
- 1812-1813: James Madison
- 1813-1814: James Madison
- 1814-1817: James Madison
- 1817-1825: James Monroe
- 1825-1829: John Quincy Adams
- 1829-1832: Andrew Jackson
- 1833-1837: Andrew Jackson
- 1837-1841: Martin Van Buren
- 1841: William Henry Harrison
- 1841-1845: John Tyler
- 1845-1849: James K. Polk
- 1849-1850: Zachary Taylor
- 1850-1853: Millard Fillmore
- 1853: Franklin Pierce
- 1853-1857: Franklin Pierce
- 1857-1861: James Buchanan
- 1861-1865: Abraham Lincoln
- 1865: Abraham Lincoln
- 1865-1869: Andrew Johnson
- 1869-1873: Ulysses S. Grant
- 1873-1875: Ulysses S. Grant
- 1875-1877: Ulysses S. Grant
- 1877-1881: Rutherford Birchard Hayes
- 1881: James A. Garfield
- 1881-1885: Chester A. Arthur
- 1885: Grover Cleveland
- 1885-1889: Grover Cleveland
- 1889-1893: Benjamin Harrison
- 1893-1897: Grover Cleveland
- 1897-1899: William McKinley
- 1899-1901: William McKinley
- 1901: William McKinley
- 1901-1905: Theodore Roosevelt
- 1905-1909: Theodore Roosevelt
- 1909-1912: William H. Taft
- 1912-1913: William H. Taft
- 1913-1921: Woodrow Wilson
- 1921-1923: Warren G. Harding
- 1923-1925: Calvin Coolidge
- 1925-1929: Calvin Coolidge
- 1929-1933: Herbert Hoover
- 1933-1941: Franklin D. Roosevelt
- 1941-1945: Franklin D. Roosevelt
- 1945: Franklin D. Roosevelt
- 1945-1949: Harry S. Truman
- 1949-1953: Harry S. Truman
- 1953-1961: Dwight D. Eisenhower
- 1961-1963: John F. Kennedy
- 1963-1965: Lyndon B. Johnson
- 1965-1969: Lyndon B. Johnson
- 1969-1973: Richard M. Nixon
- 1973-1974: Richard M. Nixon
- 1974-1977: Gerald R. Ford
- 1977-1981: Jimmy Carter
- 1981-1989: Ronald Reagan
- 1989-1993: George Bush
- 1993-2001: Bill Clinton
- 2001-2009: George W. Bush
- 2009-2017: Barack Obama
- 2017-2021: Donald J. Trump
- 2021-: Joseph R. Biden
List of Federal Holidays
- Friday, December 31, 2021 New Year’s Day
- Monday, January 17, 2022 Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
- Monday, February 21, 2022 Washington’s Birthday
- Monday, May 30, 2022 Memorial Day
- Monday, June 20, 2022 Juneteenth National Independence Day
- Monday, July 4, 2022 Independence Day
- Monday, September 5, 2022 Labor Day
- Monday, October 10, 2022 Columbus Day
- Friday, November 11, 2022 Veterans Day
- Thursday, November 24, 2022 Thanksgiving Day
- Monday, December 26, 2022 Christmas Day
