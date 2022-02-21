ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

History of Presidents’ Day, Washington’s Birthday

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4AjP_0eKg2kR000

( WWLP ) – Presidents’ Day has a long history in the United States, first observed as a federal holiday in the 1880s.

Back then it was a celebration of George Washington’s birthday. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Holiday Bill which moved a number of federal holidays to Mondays. That moved Presidents’ Day from Washington’s actual birthday to closer to President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

Now, we celebrate the life of all U.S. presidents each year on the third Monday in February.

George Washington was born in Virginia on February 11, 1731, according to the then-used Julian calendar. In 1752, however, Britain and all its colonies adopted the Gregorian calendar which moved Washington’s birthday a year and 11 days to February 22, 1732.

List of Presidents of the United States

  • 1789-1797: George Washington
  • 1797-1801: John Adams
  • 1801-1805: Thomas Jefferson
  • 1805-1809: Thomas Jefferson
  • 1809-1812: James Madison
  • 1812-1813: James Madison
  • 1813-1814: James Madison
  • 1814-1817: James Madison
  • 1817-1825: James Monroe
  • 1825-1829: John Quincy Adams
  • 1829-1832: Andrew Jackson
  • 1833-1837: Andrew Jackson
  • 1837-1841: Martin Van Buren
  • 1841: William Henry Harrison
  • 1841-1845: John Tyler
  • 1845-1849: James K. Polk
  • 1849-1850: Zachary Taylor
  • 1850-1853: Millard Fillmore
  • 1853: Franklin Pierce
  • 1853-1857: Franklin Pierce
  • 1857-1861: James Buchanan
  • 1861-1865: Abraham Lincoln
  • 1865: Abraham Lincoln
  • 1865-1869: Andrew Johnson
  • 1869-1873: Ulysses S. Grant
  • 1873-1875: Ulysses S. Grant
  • 1875-1877: Ulysses S. Grant
  • 1877-1881: Rutherford Birchard Hayes
  • 1881: James A. Garfield
  • 1881-1885: Chester A. Arthur
  • 1885: Grover Cleveland
  • 1885-1889: Grover Cleveland
  • 1889-1893: Benjamin Harrison
  • 1893-1897: Grover Cleveland
  • 1897-1899: William McKinley
  • 1899-1901: William McKinley
  • 1901: William McKinley
  • 1901-1905: Theodore Roosevelt
  • 1905-1909: Theodore Roosevelt
  • 1909-1912: William H. Taft
  • 1912-1913: William H. Taft
  • 1913-1921: Woodrow Wilson
  • 1921-1923: Warren G. Harding
  • 1923-1925: Calvin Coolidge
  • 1925-1929: Calvin Coolidge
  • 1929-1933: Herbert Hoover
  • 1933-1941: Franklin D. Roosevelt
  • 1941-1945: Franklin D. Roosevelt
  • 1945: Franklin D. Roosevelt
  • 1945-1949: Harry S. Truman
  • 1949-1953: Harry S. Truman
  • 1953-1961: Dwight D. Eisenhower
  • 1961-1963: John F. Kennedy
  • 1963-1965: Lyndon B. Johnson
  • 1965-1969: Lyndon B. Johnson
  • 1969-1973: Richard M. Nixon
  • 1973-1974: Richard M. Nixon
  • 1974-1977: Gerald R. Ford
  • 1977-1981: Jimmy Carter
  • 1981-1989: Ronald Reagan
  • 1989-1993: George Bush
  • 1993-2001: Bill Clinton
  • 2001-2009: George W. Bush
  • 2009-2017: Barack Obama
  • 2017-2021: Donald J. Trump
  • 2021-: Joseph R. Biden

List of Federal Holidays

  1. Friday, December 31, 2021 New Year’s Day
  2. Monday, January 17, 2022 Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
  3. Monday, February 21, 2022 Washington’s Birthday
  4. Monday, May 30, 2022 Memorial Day
  5. Monday, June 20, 2022 Juneteenth National Independence Day
  6. Monday, July 4, 2022 Independence Day
  7. Monday, September 5, 2022 Labor Day
  8. Monday, October 10, 2022 Columbus Day
  9. Friday, November 11, 2022 Veterans Day
  10. Thursday, November 24, 2022 Thanksgiving Day
  11. Monday, December 26, 2022 Christmas Day
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Remains of WWII Veteran Myles Esmay of Utica identified

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On June 7th, 1944, Lieutenant Myles Esmay of Utica was killed in action in the jungles of Burma. He was leading his company battalion in action against the Japanese when he was killed from the explosion of a Japanese hand grenade. He was just 27 years old at the time of […]
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
Local
Washington Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Coolidge
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Zachary Taylor
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Person
Herbert Hoover
Person
Benjamin Harrison
Person
Andrew Jackson
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Grover Cleveland
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
Franklin Pierce
Person
William Mckinley
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Person
George Washington
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Columbus Day#Labor Day#Christmas#Julian
WWLP

Europe braces for further strife as Ukraine crisis escalates

Europe braced for further confrontation Wednesday and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia after tensions escalated dramatically when Russia’s leader got the OK to use military force outside his country and the West responded with a raft of sanctions.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WWLP

WWLP

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy