History of Presidents’ Day, Washington’s Birthday

( WWLP ) – Presidents’ Day has a long history in the United States, first observed as a federal holiday in the 1880s.

Back then it was a celebration of George Washington’s birthday. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Holiday Bill which moved a number of federal holidays to Mondays. That moved Presidents’ Day from Washington’s actual birthday to closer to President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

Now, we celebrate the life of all U.S. presidents each year on the third Monday in February.

George Washington was born in Virginia on February 11, 1731, according to the then-used Julian calendar. In 1752, however, Britain and all its colonies adopted the Gregorian calendar which moved Washington’s birthday a year and 11 days to February 22, 1732.

List of Presidents of the United States

1789-1797: George Washington

1797-1801: John Adams

1801-1805: Thomas Jefferson

1805-1809: Thomas Jefferson

1809-1812: James Madison

1812-1813: James Madison

1813-1814: James Madison

1814-1817: James Madison

1817-1825: James Monroe

1825-1829: John Quincy Adams

1829-1832: Andrew Jackson

1833-1837: Andrew Jackson

1837-1841: Martin Van Buren

1841: William Henry Harrison

1841-1845: John Tyler

1845-1849: James K. Polk

1849-1850: Zachary Taylor

1850-1853: Millard Fillmore

1853: Franklin Pierce

1853-1857: Franklin Pierce

1857-1861: James Buchanan

1861-1865: Abraham Lincoln

1865: Abraham Lincoln

1865-1869: Andrew Johnson

1869-1873: Ulysses S. Grant

1873-1875: Ulysses S. Grant

1875-1877: Ulysses S. Grant

1877-1881: Rutherford Birchard Hayes

1881: James A. Garfield

1881-1885: Chester A. Arthur

1885: Grover Cleveland

1885-1889: Grover Cleveland

1889-1893: Benjamin Harrison

1893-1897: Grover Cleveland

1897-1899: William McKinley

1899-1901: William McKinley

1901: William McKinley

1901-1905: Theodore Roosevelt

1905-1909: Theodore Roosevelt

1909-1912: William H. Taft

1912-1913: William H. Taft

1913-1921: Woodrow Wilson

1921-1923: Warren G. Harding

1923-1925: Calvin Coolidge

1925-1929: Calvin Coolidge

1929-1933: Herbert Hoover

1933-1941: Franklin D. Roosevelt

1941-1945: Franklin D. Roosevelt

1945: Franklin D. Roosevelt

1945-1949: Harry S. Truman

1949-1953: Harry S. Truman

1953-1961: Dwight D. Eisenhower

1961-1963: John F. Kennedy

1963-1965: Lyndon B. Johnson

1965-1969: Lyndon B. Johnson

1969-1973: Richard M. Nixon

1973-1974: Richard M. Nixon

1974-1977: Gerald R. Ford

1977-1981: Jimmy Carter

1981-1989: Ronald Reagan

1989-1993: George Bush

1993-2001: Bill Clinton

2001-2009: George W. Bush

2009-2017: Barack Obama

2017-2021: Donald J. Trump

2021-: Joseph R. Biden

List of Federal Holidays

Friday, December 31, 2021 New Year’s Day Monday, January 17, 2022 Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday, February 21, 2022 Washington’s Birthday Monday, May 30, 2022 Memorial Day Monday, June 20, 2022 Juneteenth National Independence Day Monday, July 4, 2022 Independence Day Monday, September 5, 2022 Labor Day Monday, October 10, 2022 Columbus Day Friday, November 11, 2022 Veterans Day Thursday, November 24, 2022 Thanksgiving Day Monday, December 26, 2022 Christmas Day

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.