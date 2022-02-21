ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Gov. Greg Abbott holds campaign rally in McAllen, vows to keep oil and gas jobs running

By Marco Ramirez
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fPfM_0eKg2XuR00

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott made his latest campaign stop in McAllen Sunday night, as he makes his bid for re-election.

“I come down to the Rio Grande Valley about on average once every week and I’m going to keep coming,” Abbott said.

Coast Guard suspends search for two missing in boat accident

Abbott held a rally outside of Art’s Trucks & Equipment in McAllen.

He opened his remarks by praising the high Republican voter turnout during the first week of early voting. In Hidalgo County, there have already been more the 4,500 Republican ballots castes in the primary election.

“We are going to work not just to ensure that we have more Hispanics in the RGV voting than ever before, but we are going to elect more Hispanics in the RGV than ever before,” Abbott said.

O’Rourke campaigns door to door in Brownsville

As Gov. Abbott took time to address democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke during his remarks. O’Rourke is the front runner for the Democratic nomination and has also been making campaign stops in the RGV.

The governor vowed to keep oil and gas jobs up and running across the state of Texas.

“He has threatened to crush the energy jobs that help people buy homes, buy cars, take care of their families,” Abbott said. “Let me tell you something, I am running for re-election to ensure that we protect the oil and gas sector that made American energy independent.”

On top of continuing to support local law enforcement, Gov. Abbott also vowed to continue to secure the border across the RGV and the state if re-elected.

“We see how rapidly McAllen is growing, we see how rapidly the entire RGV is growing, and we know that one thing that attracts people to this region is because it is a safe region,” Abbott said. ” We want to make sure that it remains safe so we will continue securing the border including Texas building that border wall, making sure our state and the community will be safe.”

Cameron County judicial candidates share vision ahead of election

But most importantly Abbott is still urging his supports in the RGV and across Texas to head to the poll as there is one week left of early voting.

“Vote early next week if not vote on Election Day next Tuesday [March 1]. ” Abbott said. “Make sure that you cast your vote and that your vote counts.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 6

Related
KLST/KSAN

O’Rourke campaigns door to door in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Candidate for the Democratic nomination for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke, continued his tour of the Rio Grande Valley in Brownsville to go door to door and speak with voters about what he plans to accomplish if elected Governor of Texas. O’Rourke met with a group of volunteers at Garfield Park in […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Mcallen, TX
Business
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Mcallen, TX
Cars
KLST/KSAN

West Texas Hunger Summit postponed

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Due to inclement weather, The West Texas Hunger Summit has been postponed to Tuesday, March 29, 2022, according to a statement from Mary Herbert with the Texas Hunger Initiative on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. “It is predicted that we will have freezing rain and icy conditions from Wednesday night through Thursday […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo COVID-19 report: February 23, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed an additional 11 cases of COVID-19 and one death as a result of infection with the virus over the past 24 hours. New positive confirmations and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo today, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo trash services delayed

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The trash service in San Angelo will be delayed Thursday, February 24th, in view of potential icy conditions. The city asks those whose trash collection days are Thursdays, to place their bins in their normal collection area. Republic Services will try to complete Thursday’s usual trash collection by the end of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
KLST/KSAN

ERCOT issues “tight grid conditions” notice, roughly 1 year after mass outages

AUSTIN, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Wednesday that it anticipated “tight grid conditions” until Friday, according to an operations notice. The notice takes effect Wednesday night (Thursday morning) at midnight. The notice said, “To ensure all possible generation is available to serve system demand, ERCOT has requested that the Texas Commission […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Vehicles#Election#Coast Guard#Art S Trucks Equipment#Republican#Hispanics#Democratic#American#Camero
KLST/KSAN

DEA: We save lives in Middle America by stopping fentanyl at the border

“You can’t police your way out of an epidemic. We can’t just arrest people and think the drug use problem in America is going to go away. It’s important getting the word out about youth being recruited into the drug trade. If we hit the parents and the teachers, if we can get to the school-aged kids, that’s very important.” Greg Mallard, interim special agent in charge of the DEA Field Office in El Paso
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
KLST/KSAN

Patrick Brody appointed Interim Fire Chief

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Patrick Brody, Assistant Fire Chief of Administration for the San Angelo Fire Department, was appointed Interim Fire Chief, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Brody has been a member of the San Angelo Fire Department since 2001, where he’s served […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Psaki confirms Biden-Putin meeting off the table

(The Hill) – Any plans for a meeting between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are off the table for the time being, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.   Psaki did not explicitly rule out a meeting happening in the future but said Biden would not meet with Putin unless Russia de-escalates the situation in […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy