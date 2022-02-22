ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Six-year-old boy killed and brother among four injured in drive-by shooting at Mississippi basketball court

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

A six-year-old boy was killed and four others were wounded - including his older brother - in a drive-by shooting at a Mississippi park.

The group were playing basketball at Central Park in McComb, about 80 miles south of Jackson, when gunfire erupted just before 5pm Sunday.

The boy killed was identified as Oterrious Marks in a GoFundMe campaign set up by his mother, Kyoukius Washington, who said her 12-year-old son was also shot in the arm.

Oterrious was rushed to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to Pike County Coroner Wally Jones.

“My 6-year-old was shot in the chest and passed away and my 12-year-old was shot in the arm,” Ms Washington wrote on the fundraising page . “I tried to save his life but I couldn’t.”

She pleaded with her community to “band together and stop the violence”, asking: “When is enough enough?”

“I am coming to you as a mother who’s lost, whose broken, whose sad, angry, hurt and still in disbelief,” she wrote. “Just another Sunday of family fun until someone came and started shooting and both my sons were shot. … To be a mother and not be able to protect them from all the bad in the world hurts.”

The condition of Ms Washington’s other son and the other three people wounded have not been disclosed.

Police arrested four teens on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with the shooting. They are: Malik Reed, 1; Bryan Cameron, 18; and Bryceon Thompson, 18; and Yajari Jackson, 19.

Comments / 89

Sheila
2d ago

Where is blm and all the money they raised to help Blacks ??? I know... Taking Vacations buying Mansions Rolex Watches Diamonds Expensive Vehicles .. So I have Two Questions ??? When do black lives matter ??? And when are you going to start helping and cleaning up communities ??? Stop embezzlement and lies.. You are a hate gang...

Reply(5)
34
Ashley Robbins
3d ago

Time for drive by shooters to be given the death penalty immediately & executed immediately ! No appeals!

Reply(1)
33
Randy Wamsley
2d ago

Public execution for anybody doing a drive by shooting Yup by shooting we up their found guilty they're taken to the city square and hung

Reply(1)
8
