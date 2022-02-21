ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump’s Truth Social Launches On U.S. Apple App Store

By Max Goldbart
 2 days ago
Donald Trump ’s new social media platform Truth Social has launched on the U.S. Apple app store.

Truth Social became available to download shortly before midnight Eastern Time and was automatically downloaded to Apple users who pre-ordered the app. Some users reported attempting to download and receiving the message: “Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist.”

The app’s synopsis reads: “What makes Truth Social different!? We are a social media platform that is free from political discrimination. Join us and share, communicate, and have fun!”

Truth Social is most similar to Twitter in format, with users able to post on a timeline and given a “Like” and “Comment” option.

Trump’s first post read: “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!”, which was re-posted by his son Donald Trump Junior with the quote “Time for some Truth!!!”.

After being banned from multiple social media sites in the wake of the Capitol riots , the former U.S. President unveiled Truth Social towards the end of last year through a newly-formed company called Trump Media and Technology Corp, which merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Nationwide rollout was slated for early 2022 and the company also said it intended to launch an SVoD service that will feature “non-woke” entertainment shows.

Trump Media and Technology Corp’s mission is to “create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the Big Tech companies of Silicon Valley.”

