Chrissy Teigen is undergoing IVF again. What women dealing with infertility don't want to hear.

By Jenna Ryu, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

A year after her pregnancy loss , Chrissy Teigen revealed she is trying in-vitro fertilization (IVF) once again.

"I wanted to let you guys know I'm (deep) in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," she wrote in an Instagram post Sunday.

The model and mom-of-two has previously opened up about infertility, which affects 15% of couples of childbearing age. Her two kids, Luna and Miles, were both conceived via IVF .

While Teigen described some of the side effects she's been experiencing so far, she also made a request of her followers: “I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

She added, "Please stop asking people, anyone, if they're pregnant."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D5vwF_0eKg1t1g00
Chrissy Teigen has used her platform to candidly discuss her experiences with IVF treatments, infertility, postpartum depression and pregnancy loss. Emma McIntyre, Getty Images for Global Citizen

'Darkest of days;: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend suffer pregnancy loss

Teigen's plea will likely resonate with many. And when it comes to family planning, it's best to keep advice to yourself, according to Alice Domar, the executive director of the Domar Centers for Mind/Body Health, and the director of mind/body services at Boston IVF.

"I really don't believe that people are trying to be cruel, I don’t believe they are trying to be insensitive," Domar previously told USA TODAY. "I think there is a tremendous amount of erroneous stuff on the Internet, so they hear something, and they talk about it and believe they are giving valuable advice."

Chrissy Teigen: on her 'gut-wrenching' year and the stigma surrounding infertility

What you should (and shouldn't) say to someone experiencing infertility

When it comes to trying to relate or comfort a friend dealing with infertility, it's best to keep it simple and avoid offering advice unless you've experienced infertility yourself. Avoid statements like:

  • "Relax, you're trying too hard."
  • "Why don't you just adopt."
  • "If you quit trying, you'd get pregnant."
  • "You are seeing the wrong fertility doctor."
  • "God has a plan."
  • "You should quit your job and focus on getting pregnant."

Instead, Domar says it's important to offer compassion and support to navigate the stress and anxiety: Research has shown that women with infertility  may experience the same level of anxiety and depression as a woman with HIV, cancer or heart disease.

So what should you say instead? "If you know anybody going through infertility, don’t offer opinions unless they are asked. Simply say, 'I know how hard this is. I don’t know exactly what you are going through, but please tell me how I can be there for you to give you support.'"

More: Chrissy Teigen's openness about pregnancy loss gives strength to women in similar situations

Contributing: Mary Bowerman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chrissy Teigen is undergoing IVF again. What women dealing with infertility don't want to hear.

