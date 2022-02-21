ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The Guardian joint winner of George Polk Award for Pegasus Project

By GNM press office
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JwKcY_0eKg1qNV00
The Pegasus Project Illustration: Ali Assaf/The Guardian

The Pegasus Project , a special investigation by the Guardian , Washington Post , and the Forbidden Stories Network of media partners, has won a prestigious George Polk Award in Journalism in the Technology Reporting category.

Established in 1949 by Long Island University (LIU), the George Polk Awards commemorate CBS correspondent George Polk who was murdered in 1948 while covering the Greek civil war. The annual awards focus on investigative and enterprising reporting that gains attention and achieves results, honouring special achievement in journalism.

The Pegasus Project , a collaborative investigation into NSO Group which sells hacking spyware to governments, was an unprecedented leak that revealed how the spyware technology had been used by repressive governments to commit widespread human rights abuses.

Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief, Guardian News & Media says:

“This award is a huge honour for the Guardian and our reporting partners who helped bring this powerful, global investigation to millions of readers around the world.

Rigorous investigative reporting is the lifeblood of the Guardian and the Pegasus project was one of the biggest and boldest investigations in our history, resulting in major impact around the world. In an age when public interest journalism faces more threats than ever, this is a timely reminder of the power of investigative reporting and the importance of independent, quality journalism.”

Paul Lewis, head of investigations, Guardian News & Media says:

“The Pegasus Project revealed widespread abuse of a powerful surveillance tool – and showed what can be achieved with collaborative investigative reporting. Thanks to Long Island University and the George Polk Awards for this accolade, and recognition of this vital journalistic effort that held both people and power to account.”

This is the third time that the Guardian has won a George Polk Award. The Guardian also won in 2014 for investigative stories on NSA surveillance based on top-secret documents disclosed by former intelligence analyst Edward Snowden, and in 1960 for a foreign correspondent dispatch. In 2019, Guardian and Observer reporter Carole Cadwalladr was also named as part of the New York Times’s Polk award for her reporting on the Cambridge Analytica Files.

The award win follows the publication of the Guardian’s latest investigation, Suisse secrets , a global journalistic collaboration into a leak of data from the Swiss bank, Credit Suisse.

Notes to editors

About Guardian News & Media

Guardian News & Media (GNM) publishes theguardian.com , one of the world’s leading English-language news websites. Traffic from outside of the UK now represents around two-thirds of the Guardian’s total digital audience. In the UK, GNM publishes the Guardian newspaper six days a week, first published in 1821, and the world’s oldest Sunday newspaper, The Observer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ABC 15 News

ABC15 wins prestigious George Polk Award for investigative reporting

ABC15's "Politically Charged" investigation has won the prestigious George Polk Award — a rare honor for local television news. Chief Investigative Reporter Dave Discobing and the ABC15 Investigators join 14 other winners, including the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, and PBS Frontline. The awards were established...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The New Yorker

The New Yorker Wins Two Polk Awards

The New Yorker contributors Sarah Stillman and Ian Urbina received Polk Awards on Monday, each in recognition of reporting about migrants facing extraordinary dangers. A third New Yorker contributor, Luke Mogelson, last week received the inaugural Sydney H. Schanberg Prize, also presented by the George Polk Award program, for his coverage of the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The annual Polk Awards honor exemplary investigative and enterprising reporting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IFLScience

Mark Zuckerberg Warns Not To Screenshot Your Facebook Chats

In news that will likely send a wave of panic throughout the known metaverse, Facebook are introducing a new feature: Grassing on you when you take a screenshot. The founder, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that the company is introducing an update to "disappearing messages" or "vanish mode" on the site, which makes all new messages disappear within 12 hours when activated – much like Snapchat.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Polk
Person
Edward Snowden
Person
George Washington
The Guardian

Analysis: what happens if Russia invades?

Exploiting its overwhelming superiority in land, sea and air forces, Russia is expected to attack simultaneously on several fronts, from the north-east, the Donbas and Crimea. Ground troops in Belarus, backed by airstrikes, would spearhead a lightning drive south to seize the capital, Kyiv. Ukraine’s encircled army would be forced, in theory, to surrender.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsa#Washington Post#Long Island University#Cbs#Greek#The Pegasus Project#Nso Group#Guardian News Media#The George Polk Awards
The Guardian

Tucker Carlson film on George Soros is his latest antisemitic dog-whistle

Fox News host claims in documentary that Soros has ‘spent decades’ waging a ‘political, social and demographic war on the west’. Tucker Carlson has been accused of promoting “antisemitic tropes” in his documentary Hungary vs Soros: The Fight for Civilization, which attacks the billionaire Democratic donor – and frequent target of antisemitic hate – George Soros.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
The Guardian

The Guardian

160K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy