Hampton chief says detectives ‘mishandled’ father’s request for lawyer. Will that harm case involving a missing 4-year-old?

Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot takes questions during a press conference regarding the Codi Bigsby investigation on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Hampton. Bigsby, 4, was reported missing by his father, Cory Bigsby, on January 31. Kaitlin McKeown/Daily Press/TNS

It was just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 31 when investigators gave Cory Jamar Bigsby Jr. a lie-detector test about what happened to his 4-year-old boy.

Bigsby had reported Codi missing from the family’s Buckroe townhome about 13 hours earlier, and had spent all day at Hampton Police headquarters answering investigators’ questions.

But just after 4 a.m. — about six hours after the polygraph exam — the 43-year-old Bigsby and a Hampton police detective got into a shouting match over the results.

“There was a heated back and forth,” Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said at a news conference early last week . During the argument, the chief said, Bigsby twice “indicated that he wanted to have legal counsel with him,” but was ignored.

“My assessment is that his desires should have been honored,” Talbot said. “They weren’t.”

Hampton Police would not say exactly how Bigsby conveyed his request for a lawyer, including the words he used. But the conversations continued after that, with Bigsby staying at police headquarters for another two and a half days.

It’s not clear what Bigsby told investigators after he requested an attorney — or whether police detectives found any of those statements useful to their investigation into the missing boy.

But if detectives indeed violated Bigsby’s constitutional rights by ignoring a valid request, the decision could have implications on one of the region’s highest profile criminal investigations: Legal experts say anything Bigsby told them after such a violation can’t be used against him in any future prosecution.

Adam Gershowitz, a dean and criminal law professor at the College of William & Mary School of Law, said the Miranda rules require that an in-custody suspect who makes an “unambiguous” request for a lawyer must be allowed to get one.

“If he invokes his right to counsel, then all interrogation is supposed to cease,” Gershowitz said. “And if it does not cease, all statements that happen afterward — even if it’s many days’ worth of statements — are inadmissible unless they got him a lawyer.”

Exceptions can be made if a suspect voluntarily “reinitiates” the interrogation by saying he’s changed his mind and will talk without a lawyer. But even then, Gershowitz said, investigators need to renew the Miranda warning and have him sign a new waiver.

Will Bigsby’s statements be tossed?

More than three weeks after Codi was reported missing, police are still looking for leads on where he might be.

While the lead detective on the case was placed on administrative leave for the interrogation gone awry — and as others in the chain of command are also being investigated over it — police say there are no issues with the statements Bigsby made before he asked for a lawyer.

Bigsby — whom Hampton’s top prosecutor has called the chief suspect in Codi’s disappearance — has been jailed on child neglect charges based on what police say are admissions to twice leaving Codi and his siblings home alone.

The seven counts of felony child neglect that stem from those statements are proceeding as normal. Bigsby was ordered held in jail on the charges and has a bond appeal hearing slated for Friday in Hampton Circuit Court.

Talbot said he remains confident that the overall investigation is “sound,” and says the legal issues surrounding Bigsby’s request for a lawyer are matters for prosecutors and the courts to sort out.

But Bigsby’s attorney, Jeffrey Ambrose, has vowed to raise concerns about the Feb. 1 interrogation at Friday’s bond hearing, saying he’s awaiting about 100 hours of video footage from his client’s time at police headquarters.

“There could potentially be other defects with how that interrogation occurred that may need addressing,” Ambrose said, saying similar interview flaws could potentially call into question the child neglect charges, too.

“I want to understand what’s on those tapes very, very badly,” Ambrose said. “Because we need clarity on those issues. What happened while Mr. Bigsby was there is very important. The details matter.”

Holding investigators to account

Talbot said the Hampton Police Division “mishandled” the Feb. 1 interrogation, saying it’s become a “distraction” in the search for the missing 4-year-old.

“I deeply regret what I found out, make no mistake about it,” he said. “I’m extremely disappointed ... that we have done anything that may have slowed us down on our quest to bring justice to this child.”

While Talbot said it’s too soon to know if police mistakes were intentional or the simply result of “a different legal interpretation,” he made clear that his officers must do better to avoid “skirting any lines” during their investigations.

“We have our own obligation here,” Talbot said. “We didn’t meet it, frankly.”

On Feb. 11, something — or someone — tipped Talbot off that there might be a problem with the Feb. 1 interrogation.

The chief soon ordered more than 12 people — including the agency’s entire command staff — into police headquarters over that weekend to review roughly 100 hours of footage of Bigsby’s time with police.

Everyone in the police division, Talbot said, is obligated “to provide clear and concise information all the way up the chain of command.” He’s pledged that anyone who didn’t live up to the department’s standards “will be held accountable.”

It’s unclear how far up the chain an internal review might go.

Sgt. Reggie Williams, a Hampton police spokesman, would not say last week how many investigators were in the interview room when Bigsby made his requests. Williams also declined to say how many supervisors were monitoring that questioning, either in real time or afterward.

The FBI, for its part, would not confirm whether it’s separately looking into the conduct of an agent who has assisted in the case. The agent administered the polygraph and took part in the interview in which Bigsby asked for a lawyer.

Cassandra Temple, a spokeswoman for the FBI Field Office in Norfolk, would not say whether the federal agency believes the interrogation was properly handled, nor would she say whether the agent is still assigned to the case.

How the interviews unfolded

Cory Bigsby told police he last saw Codi sleeping in his bed at 2 a.m. on Jan. 31 at the family’s home off in the Buckroe Pointe Townhomes off Old Buckroe Road. He told police that when he went to check on his son about 9 a.m., the boy was nowhere to be found.

Investigators are still trying to pinpoint when Codi was last seen alive by anyone else, with the last confirmed sighting several months ago.

Soon after the boy was reported missing, his father and three of Codi’s brothers — a 5-year-old and two 2-year-old twins — were taken to police headquarters.

Talbot said Bigsby waived his right to a lawyer at about 2:30 p.m. that day, agreeing to talk to investigators. After several hours of questions, police asked him to take a lie-detector test, and again he agreed.

The FBI administered part of that test, also reminding Bigsby of his right to talk to a lawyer. Talbot said Bigsby took the polygraph exam just after 10 p.m., followed by more questioning that ran into the early morning hours on Feb. 1.

Talbot wouldn’t provide the results of the lie detector test. But the chief said that “in the midst of that heated exchange” about the outcome, Bigsby made his first request for a lawyer at 4:13 a.m. and the second at 4:20 a.m.

More than two days later, on Feb. 3 — with Bigsby still at police headquarters — his family hired an attorney to represent him.

Ambrose told the Daily Press that when he learned Bigsby had been there for more than three days, he and Bigsby’s sister and another lawyer immediately went to the police building to try to talk to him. Ambrose said he wanted to confirm that his new client was OK and there voluntarily.

But after waiting in the lobby for more than an hour, Ambrose said, officers told them they couldn’t speak with Bigsby. Police instead referred the matter to Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell, whom Ambrose couldn’t reach.

When community activists pressed Talbot the next day about why the lawyer was turned away at the door, Talbot asserted that Bigsby — a retired U.S. Army sergeant — is a smart and capable man who knows his rights, was there voluntarily and never asked for counsel.

“He was absolutely made aware of his rights,” Talbot said at that Feb. 4 news conference. Had he requested a lawyer, he said, “we would have honored it.”

But Ambrose, who spoke to Bigsby after his arrest on the child neglect charges, said his client had a different take.

“He advised me that he requested an attorney, that he requested not to answer any further questions, and that those requests were not honored,” Ambrose told the Daily Press at the time. “He told me he was asking, ‘Can I go? I’d like to go home,’ and they were telling him no.”

At the Feb. 14 news conference, Talbot said his comments at the prior news conference “were based, frankly, on bad information” that he had been provided by others in the Hampton Police Division. “And that just can’t happen,” he said.

Though Hampton police initially said Bigsby was at police headquarters “voluntarily” for three and half days before his arrest on child neglect charges, the chief said through a spokesman Friday that prosecutors and the courts would ultimately make that determination.

“I would prefer not to add the weight of my judgment on either side of the issue prior to that happening,” Talbot wrote.

Gershowitz, the William & Mary professor, said a determination on whether someone is “in custody” or with police voluntarily depends on a variety of factors. Those can include, he said, how many officers were present, whether the door to the interview room was open or closed, “and whether an atmosphere was conveyed that he wasn’t going anywhere.”

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com