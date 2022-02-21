Closing arguments in federal hate crimes trial surrounding Ahmaud Arbery’s death set for today

Ahmaud Arbery Federal Hate Crimes Trial

The federal hate crimes trial for the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery could soon reach its end.

Closing arguments are set to being once lawyers and jurors return to court Monday morning.

WSB′s Veronica Waters has been covering events in Brunswick since the beginning of this federal trial.

The prosecution called its first witness early last week. After less than a week, both the prosecution and the defense rested their cases on Friday.

The defense for Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan called just one witness.

Attorneys have requested six and a half hours for closing arguments, so it is unclear if the jurors will have enough time to begin deliberations.

The judge is expected, however, to hand the case over to the jury on Monday.

In last November’s state trial, the father-and-son McMichael pair and Bryan were each convicted of Arbery’s murder and sentenced to life in prison.

This federal trial has focused on whether or not Arbery’s race played a role in his death.

The trio of men have claimed they attempted to stop Arbery because they suspected he was a burglar, and his race had nothing to do with it.

Prosecutors, however, have provided text message and social media examples of the men using racial slurs and making racist remarks in the past.

Wednesday, February 23 marks the second anniversary of Arbery’s death.

