ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Closing arguments in federal hate crimes trial surrounding Ahmaud Arbery’s death set for today

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VKG1v_0eKg1CVn00
Ahmaud Arbery Federal Hate Crimes Trial

The federal hate crimes trial for the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery could soon reach its end.

Closing arguments are set to being once lawyers and jurors return to court Monday morning.

WSB′s Veronica Waters has been covering events in Brunswick since the beginning of this federal trial.

The prosecution called its first witness early last week. After less than a week, both the prosecution and the defense rested their cases on Friday.

The defense for Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan called just one witness.

Attorneys have requested six and a half hours for closing arguments, so it is unclear if the jurors will have enough time to begin deliberations.

The judge is expected, however, to hand the case over to the jury on Monday.

In last November’s state trial, the father-and-son McMichael pair and Bryan were each convicted of Arbery’s murder and sentenced to life in prison.

This federal trial has focused on whether or not Arbery’s race played a role in his death.

The trio of men have claimed they attempted to stop Arbery because they suspected he was a burglar, and his race had nothing to do with it.

Prosecutors, however, have provided text message and social media examples of the men using racial slurs and making racist remarks in the past.

Wednesday, February 23 marks the second anniversary of Arbery’s death.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Jury starts deliberating 3 ex-cops’ case in Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Jurors started deliberating Wednesday in the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights, after a judge gave them jury instructions. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Floyd of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSB Radio

Police to stop using rape victims' DNA to investigate crimes

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The San Francisco Police Department is no longer using DNA from sexual assault survivors and other victims to investigate unrelated crimes, officials said Wednesday. The department's crime lab stopped the practice shortly after receiving a complaint from the District Attorney's Office and formally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WSB Radio

Jury in case of 3 ex-cops in Floyd killing appears all white

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — A jury that appears to be all-white began deliberating Wednesday at the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights when he was pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

Jury ends 1st day with no verdict for 3 cops in Floyd killng

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — A jury wrapped up its first day of deliberations Wednesday without a verdict in the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights when he was pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
55K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy