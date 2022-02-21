ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Over 3k new COVID cases reported over weekend

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2hfC_0eKg0xan00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 3,105 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths on Feb. 21.

On Friday, 1,126 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 484,923 (+3,105 since Friday) total cases and 6,183 (+21) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard , there are currently 4,665 (-103) active cases.

Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for last week

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old female from Mineral County, a 57-year old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year old female from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Randolph County, a 63-year old female from Lewis County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, a 50-year old male from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, a 75-year old female from Marion County, a 61-year old male from Jefferson County, an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year old female from Putnam County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 56-year old female from Wood County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (85), Berkeley (148), Boone (56), Braxton (24), Brooke (33), Cabell (232), Calhoun (14), Clay (14), Doddridge (26), Fayette (163), Gilmer (12), Grant (44), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (41), Hancock (20), Hardy (20), Harrison (266), Jackson (27), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (401), Lewis (48), Lincoln (90), Logan (104), Marion (186), Marshall (72), Mason (69), McDowell (125), Mercer (238), Mineral (54), Mingo (77), Monongalia (188), Monroe (65), Morgan (26), Nicholas (90), Ohio (40), Pendleton (27), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (16), Preston (118), Putnam (164), Raleigh (213), Randolph (35), Ritchie (36), Roane (43), Summers (36), Taylor (83), Tucker (14), Tyler (14), Upshur (87), Wayne (103), Webster (48), Wetzel (28), Wirt (10), Wood (199), Wyoming (94)

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID

According to the dashboard, 1,112,610 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 959,776 people, or 53.6% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 407,840 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

DHHR reconciles 30 West Virginia deaths on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 575 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths on Feb. 22. On Monday, 3,105 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths were confirmed. The DHHR has reported 485,498 (+575) total cases and 6,219 (+36) total deaths....
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Charleston, WV
State
Wyoming State
City
Logan, WV
City
Elizabeth, WV
Charleston, WV
Health
Charleston, WV
Coronavirus
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dhhr#Kanawha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBOY 12 News

More than 1/4 of WV has had COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual COVID-19 briefing, Monday, the governor reported that the state’s county alert map was improving, now with 17 green counties and no red counties. Justice also reported that more than one quarter of West Virginia’s population has gotten and recovered from COVID-19. The governor and state […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy