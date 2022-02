Ochai Agbaji has put together a prolific senior season with Kansas basketball. The guard has placed himself in the mix for the Big 12 Player of the Year and National Player of the Year awards with his level of play. Agbaji’s improvement has helped KU to a 22-4 (11-2 Big 12) record and a spot in first place of the Big 12 as March nears.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO