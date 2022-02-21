ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

Penn Yan Man Accused of Driving on a Suspended License

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 2 days ago

A 23-year old Penn Yan man was arrested Friday following a traffic stop in the village. Nathaniel Gulick...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Woman Accused of Violating Order of Protection

A 45-year old Penn Yan woman was arrested on criminal contempt and harassment charges Wednesday morning. Michelle Gamba was charged after she allegedly violated an order of protection back on February 18th. She is accused of violating a court order of protection when she attempted to hit the protected party.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Driving Without a License

On Monday, February 21st, 2022, at 8:46 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Raymond W. Lerkins, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York following a traffic stop on Fall Street. Police stopped Lerkins for operating a suspended vehicle. During the investigation it was determined that the vehicle was suspended for insurance not in effect and that Lerkins was operating with a suspended license. Lerkins was issued tickets for operating while registration is suspended, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, and operating without insurance. Lerkins was released with an appearance ticket directing him to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on 04/07/2022 at 12:00 P.M.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Charged With Felony Assault Following Domestic Incident

A Penn Yan man was charged with felony assault following a physical domestic incident in the village on Tuesday. Kenneth Starnes is accused of striking the victim in the head with a cell phone, causing an injury. The 26-year old is also accused of damaging the victim’s car and taking her cell phone when she was attempting to call 9-1-1 for help. The alleged incident occurred in the presence of an infant that Starnes refused to turn over to the victim. In addition to felony assault, Starnes was also charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child charges.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Dundee Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant

A 44-year old Dundee man was arrested by Penn Yan Police Tuesday night on an outstanding warrant that stemmed from an incident last October. Elwood Hilligus was allegedly found to be in possession of a cane sword illegally. He was brought to Yates County Jail to await arraignment. Get the...
DUNDEE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Police: Driver Crashes Through Garage After Failing to Stop at Stop Sign

No one was injured Sunday night after police say an Interlaken man failed to stop at a stop sign and drove his car through a garage in Seneca County. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports 37-year old Deep Patel was driving east on Gassner Road in the town of Junius just before midnight when he didn’t stop at the intersection and drove straight down a driveway and right through a garage at 1577 Burgess Road.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Dundee Man Arrested on Trespassing Charge

State Police arrested a Dundee man for trespassing at the Dandy Mini Mart in the village. 42-year old Jason Delleo is accused of violating a trespass order in place for the mini-mart by entering the problem Sunday afternoon and causing repetitive problems with the staff. Delleo was released on an...
DUNDEE, NY
FL Radio Group

Romulus Man Arrested For Threatening Campers with Baseball Bat

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 02/23/2022, deputies arrested Lawrence Bonome of 6590 South Cayuga Lake Road, Snedacker’s Campground lot 128, Romulus NY 14541, for Menacing 2nd and Disorderly Conduct. The arrest stems from a 911 call dispatchers received reporting a male camper yelling and holding a baseball bat. Upon investigation it was found Bonome had threatened another camper while waving and pointing a baseball bat at them. Bonome had entered his RV and refused to come out for several hours. A Sheriff’s Office negotiator was called in to negotiate a peaceful surrender. Deputies obtained a warrant of arrest for Bonome on the charges. Bonome eventually exited the RV and was taken into custody without incident. Bonome was turned over to corrections to be held until CAP court arraignment at 0800 hours on 2/23/2022 to answer to the charges. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victims.
ROMULUS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Dmv#Penn Yan Village Court#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Woman Following Domestic Dispute

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Village of Newark Woman following an investigation into a disturbance in the Town of Arcadia. Deputies arrested Breana R. Himes, age 30, of Charlotte Street in the Village of Newark for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident that occurred Monday night, February 1st, 2022. It is alleged that Ms. Himes got into a physical domestic dispute with her child’s father while in the same room as her 8 month old child. The incident resulted in a window being broken and several other instances of damaged property all in the presence of Himes’ daughter. It was further discovered that Ms. Himes had a Wayne County Family Court Order of Protection refraining her from subjecting her daughter to such incidents. Ms. Himes left the scene on foot and was taken into custody by Deputies on Turner Road in Arcadia Tuesday Afternoon.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Sending Intimate Picture, Robbery, Unlawful Imprisonment

On Wednesday, February 16th, 2022, at 2:36 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Craig M. Reid, age 49, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a domestic incident that occurred at a residence in the Town of Seneca Falls. During the dispute, Reid subjected the victim to unwanted physical contact and also damaged property that belonged to the victim. It was also reported that Reid disseminated an image which was private in nature, prevented the victim from calling emergency services and that he physically restrained the victim. Reid was charged with one count of robbery in the third degree, a felony, one count of criminal mischief in the third degree, a felony, one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor, one count of unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, a misdemeanor, one count of unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image, a misdemeanor, and one count of harassment in the second degree, a violation. Craig was processed and transported to the Seneca County Law Enforcement Correctional Facility to await arraignment in the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Woman Arrested on Bench

A Canandaigua woman was arrested Friday on an active bench warrant out of Canandaigua City Court. Angelica Sabolis is accused of violating her probation. She was taken into custody without incident and was being held at the Ontario County Jail for pre-arraignment detention. Sabolis will return to Canandaigua City Court...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Arrested on Probation Violation Warrant

A 24-year old Geneva man was arrested Friday on a violation of probation warrant. Joshua Whitfeld was taken to the Ontario County Jail, where he was being held pending an appearance before the Ontario County Court. Whitfield is scheduled to appear before the Ontario County Court at a later date...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Interlaken Man Crashes Car through Garage

Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 02/20/22 at approx. 2335hrs deputies responded to a property damage accident located at 1577 Burgess Rd in the Town of Junius. Upon investigation it was discovered that Deep S Patel, 37, of Interlaken was traveling east on Gassner Rd when the vehicle he was operating failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle continued straight down a driveway and crashed through a garage located on the property. No injuries were reported. Seneca County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on scene by NYSP, Junius fire department and County Codes. Patel was issued a UTT for failing to stop at stop sign and is to appear in the Junius Town court on a later date. 22SH03739.
INTERLAKEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Four Teens Interviewed in Connection With Ithaca Pellet Gun Incidents

Four teenage suspects have been identified in connection with multiple rounds being fired from airsoft pellet guns at an Ithaca College student Monday night. The incident happened at around 10:30 in the “S” parking lot, west of Emerson Hall, on the Ithaca College campus. The victim was struck twice but not injured. Shortly after three Tuesday morning, Cornell University Police stopped a vehicle matching the description given to authorities by the victim for an unrelated offense. All four of the teenage boys were found to be in possession of pellet guns. None of the four are students and Cornell or Ithaca and were not known by the victim.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Person Shot in Face With BB or Pellet Gun in Ithaca

A person was shot in the face and head with either BBs or pellets from an air rifle as they were walking their dog in the 200 block of Hancock Street in Ithaca Monday night. The victim told police he was approached by someone in a red sedan traveling south on First Street. The victim told police he heard what sounded to be rapid-fire shortly after realizing he had been struck. The red sedan continued south towards Cascadilla.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Newark Man Tased After Allegedly Stealing Car

A Newark man had to be tasered by police after he attempted to take off on foot after allegedly stealing a car. 34-year old Joseph Schutt was accused of stealing a car in the village of Newark and when he was located by police around the noon hour Monday, he took off. He was taken into custody after being tased.
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Onondaga County Skier Seriously Injured in Bristol Mountain Fall

A teenage skier from Onondaga County took a hard fall at Bristol Mountain Monday. The Ontario County Sheriffs’ Office says a 15-year old boy skied over a jump – landed head first -suffering significant head and face injuries. An ambulance took the unidentified teen to the Bristol Fire House where Mercy Flight was waiting. First responders flew him to Strong Memorial Hospital where they say he remains in guarded condition.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Teen Charged in Connection With Elmira Homicide

An-18-year old has been charged in connection with a homicide that occurred outside of an Elmira bar back in December. Najer McGriff is the second person to be arrested in connection with the December 19th homicide of 35-year old Jeremy Scharborough. Elmira Police allege McGriff was seen on-site with a gun and firing shots around the time of the murder.
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy