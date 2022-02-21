IDENTIFIED: Teen shot dead in Parlier named by coroner’s office

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager who was shot and killed in Parlier late Sunday night has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies say they found the 16-year-old boy shot in the 13000 block of Bulah Avenue near Trujillo Street around 11:00 p.m. He was later identified as Ricardo Chavana of Parlier.

The victim was attending Parlier High School.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Parlier Police officers initially responded to a call of shots fired at the home on Bulah Avenue. The 16-year-old was found shot multiple times while inside the house. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has since taken over. Investigators have established that the shots were fired from outside and traveled into the house. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

