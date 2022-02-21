ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parlier, CA

IDENTIFIED: Teen shot dead in Parlier named by coroner’s office

By Dom McAndrew, John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMB5R_0eKfzbUk00

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager who was shot and killed in Parlier late Sunday night has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies say they found the 16-year-old boy shot in the 13000 block of Bulah Avenue near Trujillo Street around 11:00 p.m. He was later identified as Ricardo Chavana of Parlier.

The victim was attending Parlier High School.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Parlier Police officers initially responded to a call of shots fired at the home on Bulah Avenue. The 16-year-old was found shot multiple times while inside the house. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has since taken over. Investigators have established that the shots were fired from outside and traveled into the house. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Bystanders help Visalia police officer detain 2 suspects resisting arrest

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – A Visalia police officer was put in a dangerous situation on Tuesday when officials say two suspects resisted arrest and then turned violent. It was during the altercation that bystanders decided to step in and help. “The subjects were fighting and kicking, trying to evade arrest. The driver was seen with […]
VISALIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parlier, CA
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
Parlier, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies searching for at-risk missing man in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for an ‘at-risk’ man who was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon in Madera County. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Joseph Dauderman around 1:00 p.m. as he was leaving his home near Road 37 and Avenue 12 1/2. Officials say Dauderman is considered an ‘at-risk’ missing […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Farmersville police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Farmersville Police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Mckenzi Hall was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Monday when she left her Farmville home according to police. According to police, she was wearing a grey sweatshirt, white sweatpants, and black shoes. Mckenzi is described as 4’11 and 145 […]
FARMERSVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Coroner#Ksee Kgpe#Parlier High School#Parlier Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

CHP pursues stolen party bus in Santa Clarita area

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a stolen party bus Tuesday afternoon. The limo party bus was reported stolen around 10:15 p.m. from 4010 Morena Boulevard in San Diego, officials said. The driver had left the vehicle running with the key in the ignition while picking up clients, when someone got in the […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy