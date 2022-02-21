ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20-year-old man found dead in Lake City was murdered, coroner says

By Alexx Altman-Devilbiss
wpde.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirms that a body found this past Friday afternoon in the area of Graham Road...

wpde.com

Comments / 17

Sharon Washington
1d ago

Y’all please stop all this killing. Y’all don’t fight it out like the old days it’s not fear you carry a gun and shot to kill be a man. And not a coward. The best man win these people have family who love them stop taking people life your not God

Reply(2)
8
Sharon Washington
1d ago

Condolences to the family sorry for your loss. I’m tired off all this . I hope they spend the rest off they life in jail people just don’t value nobody life nomore. Why give up your life to spend your days in jail

Reply
6
rexx ruthless
2d ago

my condolences to the family, we pray that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Reply
8
