Boosh buys Beanfields

Equinor has had an outstanding Q4 2021 and has seen record net profit figures. In October of last year, we wrote an article where we outlined why we believed the impeding European gas crisis was going to propel Equinor (EQNR) forward and we offered investors an alternative of trades to take advantage of that view. Equinor has delivered and the market has rallied as anticipated. We have now hit the targets we had in mind with an 11%-20% annualized return on our trades, and while the company's fundamental business models are strong, we believe the spring and summer will see a deceleration of the massive tailwinds the company has benefited from. Equinor has recorded record-high 2021 earnings and is continuing to benefit from high oil prices, albeit with the Norwegian government ownership wrinkle which hamstrings investors for a full profit realization. In the past two decades, the company has traded in a nicely boxed range of $17-$30/share and is now about to breach its upper bound. While we believe we are in a cyclical oil bull market, we favor looking at undervalued companies to realize a better risk/adjusted return profile rather than buying the stock of a company trading at historic highs. Equinor now has a 2.57 price to book value, the highest in a decade. While the stock price can go higher than $30/share, we believe with the summer coming up and the normalization of the natural gas crisis in Europe, some of the high-profit margin drivers for the company are going to normalize. We believe the right approach is to look at Oil & Gas companies which have yet to recover from their Covid price sell-offs and where the price/book metrics are yet to become rich. We are moving to Hold on Equinor.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO