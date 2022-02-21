Uncle of bride killed by officer at Florida wedding reception

The uncle of a bride was shot and killed at her wedding reception by an officer responding to a disturbance call about the Florida man assaulting wedding guests.

39-year-old Daniel Patrick Knight was celebrating his niece's wedding when Winter Park police say he started fighting other guests.

The department said a responding officer spoke with Knight at the Winter Park Library and Events Center before being attacked and knocked unconscious by the man.

According to police, Knight attacked a second officer, and during that altercation the officer “discharged his weapon."

Knight's family said they have retained an attorney as they await the conclusion of an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement .

In a statement, Knight's family said "he was a kind gentle soul, and his only crime committed that night was drinking and having a good time with his family. He is not a drinker and works 16 hour shifts nearly everyday to support his family. His niece's wedding was the first day he was able to come out and celebrate in a long time. This shooting was unjustified and we are working with a lawyer and the FDLE to get the entire truth out..

According to reports, there were approximately 200 guests in attendance at the wedding when the shooting occurred.

Officials say the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative duty as standard procedure.