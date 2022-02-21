Functional foods finding favor

Major food company Conagra Brands, Inc. has recently announced it is recalling two Wish-Bone brand salad dressings due to a potential allergen. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the affected products are Thousand Island salad dressing and Chunky Blue Cheese salad dressing in both 15- and 24-ounce bottles. In concert with retailers, Conagra Brands is trying to see to it that all recalled dressings are pulled from store shelves. The reason for the recall is that the dressings contained eggs, but the ingredient was not listed on the product labels. Eggs could potentially make those with egg sensitivities or allergies sick. Thus far, the recall has not been linked to reported illnesses.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 22 DAYS AGO