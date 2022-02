BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Department of Commerce and Goldman Sachs are teaming up to help small business owners export their products. Goldman Sachs on Friday announced a new partnership with the Department of Commerce to help small businesses get the resources they need to sell their products and services in international markets. The announcement was made at Morgan State University. U.S Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was among the attendees. “We started two weeks ago advertising this, and over 1,000 small businesses have expressed interest,” Raimondo said. The program is being facilitated through Goldmach Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses program, which helps small businesses...

