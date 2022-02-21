New president, CEO to lead SupHerb Farms

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) announced the appointment of Alan Bash as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2022. Bash, who will also join the board, will succeed Alan Fuhrman, who has served as interim President and Chief Executive Officer since October 2021. Fuhrman will continue to serve Checkmate as...
The Illinois CPA Society -- one of the largest state CPA societies in the nation -- said President and CEO Todd Shapiro intends to retire in February 2023. A search committee made up of current and past board members has been named to oversee the process of identifying his successor in partnership with executive search firm Koya Partners.
Laurie Tarter was selected to be the Canby Area Chamber of Commerce's new CEO, replacing Kyle Lang. The Canby Area Chamber of Commerce has selected Laurie Tarter as the organization's next chief executive officer. Tarter began work in her new position on Feb. 17. "I'm ecstatic to be working alongside...
The Federal Reserve Bank in Boston has named its new leader. Dr. Susan M. Collins, Ph.D., currently provost at the University of Michigan, will take over on July 1. Collins will be president and CEO. “As president, she will oversee the Bank’s responsibilities in monitoring local economic conditions to aid...
Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies (OTCPK:CLGUF) appoints Lucas Russell as President and CEO, effective February 14, 2022. Allan Larmour has resigned as CEO and Sefton Fincham has resigned as President effective immediately. Mr. Larmour steps down as CEO to pursue other opportunities but will continue to remain a director of the...
NEW BRITAIN – United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut, which serves New Britain and Plantsville among other area towns, has named Eric Harrison as its new president and CEO, effective Feb. 22. Harrison, who is currently the president and CEO of United Way of Ventura County in California,...
WEST HAVEN — After 18 years at the helm of the University of New Haven, President Steven Kaplan will assume a new role as the university’s first chancellor and CEO. The move is part of a two-year transition plan as Kaplan, the sixth president, is seeking to scale back his daily management duties. Athletic Director Sheahon Zenger will assume the role as interim president during this two-year period.
Jessica Snyder, president and CEO of GuideOne Insurance since 2017, has been replaced by an interim leader, the Business Record has learned. Andrew Noga, senior vice president and general counsel, is now the interim CEO, according to the West Des Moines-based insurer’s website. Noga, who joined GuideOne as corporate counsel in February 2015, was previously a consultant and regulatory counsel for the Goldwater Taplin Group, a government relations firm primarily focused on the insurance industry. He began his legal career in the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps, with subsequent corporate legal roles with insurance companies since 1993. GuideOne officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the leadership change. Snyder joined GuideOne in June 2017 as president and CEO. During her time at GuideOne, she steered the niche insurance company, formed in 1947 to insure churches, toward a broader array of product lines. In March 2021, GuideOne completed a reorganization from a domestic mutual insurance company to a stock insurance company. The reorganization, which was conducted through two separate transactions, is expected to enable GuideOne to increase its access to growth capital and to be better situated to acquire companies in the future as well as generate greater operating efficiencies. The company’s overall net written premium reached $790 million in 2020, a 38% increase over 2019, according to the most currently available annual report. The company reported a full-year net loss of $19 million in 2020, a year in which the United States experienced 22 weather and climate disasters exceeding $1 billion.
The Carbondale Fire Department wants to encourage more women to consider fire fighting as a career. former SEMO police officer arrested for child molestation gives up badge. The former SEMO police officer arrested for child molestation gives up his badge from behind bars. Community faces uncertain future after fire destroys...
After joining the entrepreneur-in-residence program at OMERS Ventures to figure out where his next move might be in those spaces, he started reading Marl Bittman’s book, “Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal,” and that’s what introduced him to regenerative agriculture, which is a way of having plants and animals co-exist on the same farm in a way that doesn’t deplete soil, water and air conditions.
NutraLife Biosciences Inc. (OTC: NLBS), a manufacturer and distributor of private label and branded nutraceutical and skincare products, has entered into a strategic partnership with CRP.
Mercy Flight has new leadership. James L. Cox has been named the new President/CEO of Mercy Flight Central (MFC). An experienced business leader, Cox will succeed Jeffrey S. Bartkoski and will assume responsibilities on April 4, 2022. Bartkoski, who has held the position since 2014, announced his retirement in the...
Feb 24 (Reuters) - British recruitment agency Hays Plc raised its annual operating profit forecast on Thursday, after reporting a higher half-year profit buoyed by rising talent demand as companies rush to fill up vacancies. The British company, which hires staff in several specialist sectors including technology, accounting and finance...
AgTech company AgriForce Growing Systems (AGRI) has made solid operational advancements through various strategic acquisitions and collaborations over the past months. However, the company has yet to generate revenue, considering...
