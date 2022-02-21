ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Driver dies after Saturday crash in Allendale Twp.

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXWAd_0eKfxV4q00

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman who was injured in a Saturday evening crash on Fillmore Street has died.

On Monday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said that the woman died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

The crash happened Saturday just after 8 p.m. between 52nd and 48th Avenues.

Responding deputies learned that the woman was driving a 2010 Hyundai westbound on Fillmore Street when the vehicle crossed the center line, hit the shoulder of the eastbound lane before crashing into a large metal pipe on the side of the road.

Driver taken to hospital after crash in Allendale Twp.

Allendale Township firefighters had to free the woman, who was pinned in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear when she died.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allendale, MI
Allendale, MI
Crime & Safety
Allendale, MI
Accidents
Ottawa County, MI
Sports
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Allendale, MI
Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
Ottawa County, MI
Accidents
County
Ottawa County, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Accidents
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Hyundai
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy