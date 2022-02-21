ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanoh Kpassagnon Was an Underrated Addition to the Saints Defense in 2021

By Bob Rose
 2 days ago

An underrated offseason addition last year paid great dividends for the New Orleans defense early in the 2021 season.

The New Orleans Saints draft class of 2017 built the core of a team that won four straight NFC South titles. Defensive backs Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Williams, RB Alvin Kamara, T Ryan Ramczyk, DE Trey Hendrickson, and LB Alex Anzalone are arguably the best draft class in franchise history.

Hendrickson, the Saints 2020 leader in sacks, departed last offseason as a free agent. New Orleans elected to replace him by drafting DE Payton Turner with a first-round pick. They also added another member of the 2017 draft class in free agency.

Tanoh Kpassagnon was a second-round pick out of Villanova by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. In four years with the Chiefs, Kpassagnon was a key part of their defensive line rotation. He had 10 sacks, 23 QB hits, and 15 tackles for loss while appearing in 67 of 71 contests.

Kpassagnon was viewed as a raw project, but with terrific size and athleticism. He'd be joining a New Orleans defensive line considered one of the deepest in the NFL.

Saints 2021 Year-In-Review

Tanoh Kpassagnon

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon (90). Credit: neworleanssaints.com

Kpassagnon, like the entire Saints defense, got the year off to a resounding start with a 38-3 season-opening blowout of Green Bay. He contributed a sack and 4 pressures in the win while also playing outstanding run defense.

After sitting out a Week 2 loss to Carolina, Kpassagnon returned to the lineup with force the following week. He had a sack and a tackle for loss during a road win over the Patriots, providing versatility for a short-handed New Orleans front.

Star DE Marcus Davenport suffered an injury in the season opener that kept him sidelined for four weeks. Payton Turner was in and out of the lineup with injuries. Disruptive DT David Onyemata was suspended for the first six games of the year.

Kpassagnon started five of the first seven games opposite Pro Bowl DE Cam Jordan. At 6'7” and 289-Lbs., he also had the size and power to provide disruption at defensive tackle. His strength at the point of attack also allowed the team to continue their exemplary run defense.

A costly week 4 loss to the Giants was the Saints worst defensive performance of the season. However, Kpassagnon supplied 4 of the defense's 14 QB pressures in a Week 5 win at Washington.

Kpassagnon had a crucial sack in the Saints Week 6 Monday night victory over the Seahawks. He had another sack in an impressive win over Tampa Bay the following week.

Over the first half of the season, Kpassagnon led the Saints in sacks. He was second only to Jordan in QB pressures.

Like the rest of the New Orleans team in 2021, Kpassagnon was not excluded by the rash of injuries that ravaged the squad. An ankle injury suffered in the Buccaneers win limited his snaps over the next two contests. The injury would shelve him for the year after a Week 10 loss to Tennessee.

Kpassagnon finished the season with a career-high 4 sacks while adding 11 pressures, 3 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and batting down two passes. Despite playing in just eight games, it was the best campaign of his five-year career.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (90). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Expect Kpassagnon to play an important role on one of the league's best defenses in 2022. His terrific athleticism combined with improved discipline strengthens a deep defensive end unit. He also showed that he has the strength to be effective inside to bolster a thin defensive tackle spot.

With one year remaining on his deal with the Saints, Kpassagnon will count just $3.2 million against the salary cap in 2022. It's a bargain, considering that Kpassagnon was one of the team’s most disruptive defensive players over the first half of last season.

