Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-21 04:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-21 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Southern Seward...

Winter Storm Warning issued for Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, McCracken by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 13:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Ballard; Carlisle; Fulton; Graves; Hickman; McCracken WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Moderate to at times heavy mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations from two tenths to near one half of an inch likely. Sleet accumulations up to one half inch in portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Minor sleet accumulations across west Kentucky. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57 and 24. * WHEN...From 12 PM today to 6 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation should be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of the day Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and transition the precipitation over to all rain, except for those areas from the Ozark Foothills into southwest Illinois.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Otsego; Southern Oneida WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for today: Here's the breakdown by county

A Wind Advisory ( noon to 9PM CST) and a Winter Weather Advisory (until 10PM CST) have been issued across the KIMT viewing area this morning. A band of snow showers associated with a cold front this afternoon will move through the region. Blowing snow and reduced visibility under a mile will be possible. Temperatures will quickly drop following a rapid spike in temperatures before noon nearing 30 degrees. This could result in a quick flash freeze situation of any melted snow.
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
KULR8

Get Ready for Heavy Snow

Heavy amounts of snow are expected to track across the region Sunday into Tuesday morning. The best chance for 6-10"+ with be in the mountains, and foothills, with the plains looking at 2-8 inches of snow. The heaviest snow will be Sunday night through Monday morning. Travel will be hazardous, especially along I-90 and Highway 212 Sunday through Tuesday night.
Tornado Warning issued for Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 07:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Fulton; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky East central Hickman County in western Kentucky * Until 645 AM CST. * At 626 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cayce, or near Hickman, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cayce around 630 AM CST. Fulgham around 640 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Snow Squall Warning issued for Cameron, Elk, McKean, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 08:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cameron; Elk; McKean; Potter The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Elk County in north central Pennsylvania Southeastern McKean County in north central Pennsylvania Potter County in north central Pennsylvania Cameron County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 1015 AM EST. * At 847 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Weston Mills to 10 miles southeast of Tionesta, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect hazardous road conditions. This includes the following highways Route 6 from west of Kane to Galeton. Route 219 from Brockport to Lantz Corners. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Ridgway, Kane, Coudersport, Emporium, Cameron, Wharton, Johnsonburg, Port Allegany, Smethport, Roulette, Galeton, Shinglehouse, Genesee, Betula, Wilcox, James City, Force, Benezette and Cross Fork. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
KOMU

STORM MODE: Thursday's winter storm features ice, sleet, snow chances

It has been a warm and mild start to the week. The second winter storm of the month is on the way and it looks to be a doozy... or not. Rain will kick off the system on Wednesday afternoon. By the evening we will have a chance for non-severe thunderstorms. This may bring heavy rain to some locations.
Flood Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 11:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 02:42:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chautauqua FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Erie. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise or will remain high due to excess runoff from earlier snowmelt and rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EST, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Springville, Westfield, Lakewood, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Falconer, Ashford, Allegany, Mayville, Clymer, Frewsburg, Jamestown West, SUNY Fredonia, Long Point State Park and Lake Erie State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Iowa, Osceola, Dickinson, O`Brien and Clay Counties. In Minnesota, Jackson County. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Broome, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Broome; Sullivan; Tioga WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.
WFMZ-TV Online

Gusty winds continue into Saturday with a midday snow shower or squall

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and much colder with less wind. Low: 19. SATURDAY: Partly sunny and becoming windy with a midday snow shower or squall. High: 39. SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and very cold with gusty evening winds diminishing. Low: 12. FORECAST SUMMARY. A strong cold front swept through...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chinle Valley; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Areas near Chinle, Dilkon, Eagar-Springerville, Holbrook, Kayenta, Kykotsmovi, Saint Johns, Snowflake-Taylor, Tuba City and Winslow. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Snow forecast from 5 PM Today to 6 PM Wednesday: Chinle 2 to 4 inches Dilkon 2 to 4 inches Eagar-Sprgrvlle 1 to 2 inches Holbrook 1 to 2 inches Kayenta 1 to 3 inches Kykotsmovi 2 to 4 inches Saint Johns 0 to 1 inches Snowflake-Taylr 2 to 4 inches Tuba City 0 to 1 inches Winslow 1 to 2 inches .
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Barry, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 03:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Blowing snow will be most significant along exposed roadways, especially in open country.
