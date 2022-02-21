ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron home damaged in fire Sunday

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 8 days ago
There were no injuries after a house fire in Port Huron late Sunday afternoon.

The Port Huron Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 2700 block of Electric Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. A Lake Huron Medical Center employee smelled smoke while he was working at the hospital nearby and reported the fire, Lt. Roger Howison and Battalion Chief James Hayes said.

Firefighters found smoke showing upon arrival and entered the single-story home, where they found a fire in the basement, Howison said.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Howison said there was substantial smoke and water damage to the basement and first floor.

Port Huron Township and Fort Gratiot fire departments also responded to the scene, as well as Tri-Hospital EMS.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com

