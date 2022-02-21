Reward Offered For Suspects Who Attacked Driver After Crash In Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – On February 14, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., the victim was attacked by 3 males after a traffic crash.

A red sedan was traveling east on State Road 54 near Hospital Boulevard when it passed a Chrysler 300 then stopped abruptly.

The Chrysler struck the rear of the sedan causing minor damage. The 3 occupants of the red sedan exited the vehicle and attacked the 45-year-old driver of the Chrysler by punching and kicking him in the roadway. The suspects fled the crash scene.

The victim sustained injuries. The 3 suspects are described as black males, with short hair, and wearing black t-shirts.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspects involved in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com , or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Reward Offered For Suspects Who Attacked Driver After Crash In Pasco County