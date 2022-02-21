ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking Johnstown Flood special on History Channel, Super Bowl ratings, ‘Severance’

By Rob Owen
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including what former...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

South Fayette teen's song to debut on Pittsburgh radio on Friday

As a 14-year-old, Aleia Snider of South Fayette was excited to be meeting “American Idol” standout Gabby Barrett after one of Barrett’s performances at the South Hills Village Mall a few years ago. “I her her through my dad (Star 100.7 FM DJ) Bubba Snider,” she said....
PITTSBURGH, PA
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
CNET

No cable? No worries. Here's how to stream your favorite channels live

Whether you're thinking about parting ways with cable TV or you've already cut the cord, it's always a good time to consider your options when it comes to accessing your favorite channels. You could hook up an antenna, but live TV streaming services offer a much wider selection of channels, plus perks like streaming on your phone or computer.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Feb. 13

Click here to read the full article. This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week you’ll find seven series debuts (including the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, Kanye...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Johnstown, PA
Sports
Johnstown, PA
Football
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Johnstown, PA
Entertainment
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Feb. 20

Click here to read the full article. This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find six series debuts (including America’s Got Talent, All American and Vikings...
TV & VIDEOS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A guide to Pittsburgh: Strip District blends best of old and new

For a small stretch of land, Pittsburgh’s Strip District has a big history. From its roots as an industrial center, through its reinvention as a produce distribution hub, to today’s vibrant blend of uses, it has continued to evolve. Today’s Strip District is a mix of old and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Polygon

Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla trailer is a big, bloody history lesson

Vikings: Valhalla brings with it the blood and glory of the Viking era. A spinoff of the popular History Channel show, the new series finds a home on Netflix and is set 100 years after the finale of the original series. The Vikings cross swords with the English — and with each other — as the new Christian believers and those who still worship the Norse gods begin to clash.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johnstown Flood#Super Bowl Lvi#Severance#American Football#History Channel#Tv Talk#Wtae#Nbc#Cbs
Syracuse.com

How to watch ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ season 3 premiere tonight: Time, TV channel, FREE live stream

Captain Glenn Shepard is back aboard the Parsifal III as Below Deck Sailing Yacht returns for a season 3 premiere on Monday, February 21 (2/21/2022). The “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season premiere episode, “Tom Foolery,” will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, and is available to stream on fuboTV, Sling and other live TV streaming services.
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Jeopardy! Goes Primetime, Netflix Bows Love is Blind: Japan

ABC is counter-programming the Winter Olympics with Jeopardy's first-ever primetime National College Championship, hosted by Mayim Bialik. The event series kicks off with the first of nine hour-long episodes tonight. Also today: Love is Blind: Japan hits Netflix, Olympic skiing and snowboarding receive top billing on NBC, and Ms. Pat opens up about her past in Y’All Wanna Hear Something Crazy?, her first hour-long Netflix special. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
TV & VIDEOS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Feb. 19-21

We’ve reached the weekend. Here are some ways to spend it. Cupid’s Undie Run Pittsburgh is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Hundreds of people are expected to participate in a 1-mile run on the North Shore while wearing underwear, costumes or tutus. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Decider.com

When Will The ‘1883’ Season Finale Premiere on Paramount+?

It’s (soon) time to bid farewell to the first season of 1883, but, thankfully, there’s more to come. Paramount+ recently announced that more episodes of 1883 are on the way. Would you like an extra scoop of good news? Of course you do! The streamer also revealed that they ordered a new prequel series, 1932, which is described as “the next chapter of the Yellowstone origin story.”
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Amazing Race Recap: A Rocky Road Block in Greece Becomes the Season's Most Hellacious Challenge Yet

Click here to read the full article. Wednesday’s episode of The Amazing Race tested the teams like never before, causing one pair to nearly melt down in the process. With only four pairs left in the race and the pressure at an all-time high, it was on like Donkey Kong as the teams continued racing through Greece with hopes of making it to finale night. But one devilish road block sent them on a wild hunt for a needle in a haystack, which brought all kinds of trouble for one of the duos. So who went home and who’s racing on?...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy