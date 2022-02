Coming off of their first-round victory over the Geneva School of Boerne on Saturday, the St. Augustine Knights will face off with Houston Second Baptist at 6 p.m. at Antonian High School in San Antonio on Wednesday in the second round of the TAPPS 5A Basketball Playoffs. The location may be subject to change. Check back @ThomasLottLMT on Twitter for updates on the location. One of the biggest things to watch coming into the game Wednesday will be the status of Jordan Williams. The 6-foot-3 point guard is committed to Texas A&M and is the team's best player....

