Manatee County, FL

Bicyclist killed in Manatee County hit-and-run, driver sought

By Athina Morris
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead over the weekend.

The incident occurred in Manatee County at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of University Parkway and Carolina Street.

The Highway Patrol said the bicyclist was heading west on University when the wheel barrel he was towing was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The bicyclist, a 58-year-old man from Sarasota, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the driver fled and remains at large.

The Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about the crash to call the FHP or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS.

Former Florida deputy accused in cold case killing called ‘dependable,’ records show

Cold case detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's office say James Howard Harrison is the probable uspect in the abduction, sexual assault and murder of 11-year-old Lora Ann Huizar on Nov. 6, 1983, in St. Lucie County. Harrison was a deputy for the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at the time. Harrison reportedly spent a decade working at Tampa Bay area law enforcement agencies but we found almost no trace of his time here. So how can investigators dig into his past? 8 On Your Side is getting answers from a former FBI agent.
