Bicyclist killed in Manatee County hit-and-run, driver sought

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead over the weekend.

The incident occurred in Manatee County at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of University Parkway and Carolina Street.

The Highway Patrol said the bicyclist was heading west on University when the wheel barrel he was towing was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The bicyclist, a 58-year-old man from Sarasota, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the driver fled and remains at large.

The Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about the crash to call the FHP or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS.

