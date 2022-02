GODFREY - Getting over the hump has been a problem this season for the Lewis and Clark Community College men's basketball team. Monday night's home game against Lincoln Trail was another example. LCCC fell behind at 32-25 halftime, rallied to tie the game four times in the second half, but dropped a 70-58 decision to the Statesmen at the George C. Terry River Bend Arena.

GODFREY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO