A rollover crash on the South Side left a man with critical injuries (San Antonio, TX)
Nationwide Report
On Sunday, a man suffered critical injuries following a rollover crash on the South Side.
As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at about 4:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of IH-35 S. The preliminary investigation showed that a man was traveling south on IH-35 in a pickup truck when his vehicle went off the road and crashed into a guardrail [...]
February 21, 2022
