San Antonio, TX

A rollover crash on the South Side left a man with critical injuries (San Antonio, TX)

 2 days ago

On Sunday, a man suffered critical injuries following a rollover crash on the South Side.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at about 4:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of IH-35 S. The preliminary investigation showed that a man was traveling south on IH-35 in a pickup truck when his vehicle went off the road and crashed into a guardrail [...]

February 21, 2022

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News.

Man dead after a bicycle crash on Highway 6 (Houston, TX)

Man dead after a bicycle crash on Highway 6 (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. On Sunday night, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6. As per the initial information, the fatal bicycle crash took place at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 6 and Briar Forest Drive. The early reports showed that an Audi Sedan was heading northbound on Highway 6 when it hit the victim on a bicycle who was crossing a dark portion of the Highway [...]
