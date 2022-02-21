Cherokee girls win fourth South Jersey Invitational; Ron Powell gets 600th coaching win

VOORHEES — Two down, two to go, less than two days to celebrate.

The Cherokee girls basketball team reached two of its biggest goals Sunday evening with one Katie Fricker layup.

The Cherokee senior guard slashed into the lane, caromed off two defenders and scored with 4.1 seconds to go to give her team the winning margin in a 26-24 South Jersey Invitational championship game win over Shawnee. The was the fourth win for Cherokee in the unofficial South Jersey championship. It was also the 600th win in coach Ron Powell's coaching career that spans three teams, three state championships, two schools and 34 seasons.

"It's definitely good to get this win,” Fricker said. “It's important to us, especially because one of our goals this season was to win this. It has also been a theme for us to have a quick turnaround. So well celebrate little tomorrow at practice, talk about it a little and then move on to the next game. We have practice (Monday) and then play Shawnee again on Tuesday.”

That’s right, Cherokee gets barely 48 hours to bask in the glory of two achievements that most teams never get to experience. Tuesday offers the team a chance to check off another item on its ambitious to do list.

With a win in its road game at Shawnee — the third meeting between the teams this year — Cherokee would clinch the Olympic Conference American Division title. There’s no need to remind Fricker of the task ahead.

“Shawnee also plays great defense,” Fricker said. “We knew this was going to be a battle from the before we even started. Both of us really wanted to beat each other. And, you know, we've always tried to keep teams to fewer points. They try to keep us to lower points. And it worked on defense of both sides, and we just able to finish it off in the end.”

Scoring 26 points wouldn’t seem like enough to beat any team, much less one of the best in South Jersey. It might as well have been 100.

“I mean, they had 24 points, so …,” Fricker said.

The South Jersey Invitational trophy and banner were the immediate reward for Cherokee. Powell’s 600th win was a longer time coming. The players knew what was at stake for their coach but there was no way they were going to let on. There was too much at stake.

“It is definitely cool, Fricker said. “Our goal was definitely to get it today, even if wasn't the (SJIBT) championship. With as many people as are here, our families are here. This was the game to get it. So that's really exciting that we were able to get it done.”

Powell smiled politely, graciously accepted the balloons, banners and well wishes. Then immediately tuned the page, just as he’d done 599 times before.

“I was really hoping that it wasn't going to come down to this game because I didn't really want this,” Powell said. “I'm serious. I didn't really want this to be about me. It should be about the kids.

“We didn't play our best game today offensively, obviously. But we fought and we hung in there and gave ourselves a chance to win. But again, this is this is nothing. These numbers are nothing. I'm more proud of the relationships over the years and the kids, the boys and girls that have been in my program. And the cultures that we've had.”

Powell spent 16 years with the Rancocas Valley boys, winning state titles in 1996 and 1998. In 11 years coaching the Cherokee boys, his 2010 team won the NJSIAA Group 4 title. In 2020 Cherokee was set to play for to make Powell the only coach in New Jersey history to win state titles with three different programs when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season three days before the state championship game.

Powell better than most understands the necessity of celebrating the moment and preparing for the future. On Monday, his main goal is trying to figure out a way to beat Shawnee, again.

Only then could Cherokee turn its sights on their next goal, winning the South Jersey Group 4 tournament. The playoffs begin on Monday. If all goes to form, top-seeded Cherokee will host No. 2 Shawnee on March 8 in the S.J. Group 4 final.

“Yeah, winning the American is our next goal,” Fricker said. “From there, we are onto the South Jersey playoffs.”

Cherokee is not alone in that thinking. Shawnee junior Nia Scott made a free throw to tie the game at 24 with 46.6 seconds to play. The game was very much in the balance until the final horn sounded. The Renegades are no less convinced that they will win the American and S.J. Group 4 titles.

“I think this it fuels us even more,” Shawnee junior guard Avery Kessler said. “We want to learn more from this and when the time comes, we will win.”

The rivalry brings out the best in both teams. Kessler’s statement is not so much a boast as a confirmation of the essential confidence that has made each team so successful.

“I think we play our best no matter who we're playing against,” Kessler said. “If it's Cherokee, then we're going to play well. If it's another team, we need to play well. It doesn't matter. Even though we already are playing hard, we have to play even harder.”

When the dust clears and the battles have been won or lost, Powell will be able to appreciate the stepping stones along the way. Until then, there’s work to do.

The reward is coming.

“These players end up being your friends when they get older,” Powell said. “I don't know how much longer I'll be around but you know, my Rancocas guys, My boys at Cherokee and now some of the girls that I started coaching six years ago, are still with us. We stay in touch with them. They're a meaningful part of not only your program but your life. I'm just happy to be able to share, you know, what I know about the game of basketball with kids who are passionate about playing basketball.”

