South's Schlotterbeck, Stewart are athletes of the week for Feb. 14-20

 10 days ago

South Hagerstown senior Cole Schlotterbeck and junior Aniya Stewart are The Herald-Mail's male and female athletes of the week for the week of Feb. 14-20.

Schlotterbeck won the male honor with 34.84% of the vote (269 votes), edging out Williamsport senior Landen Harbaugh (32.25%, 249 votes). Schlotterbeck won the Maryland Class 3A state title in the 55-meter dash, anchored the Rebels' 4x400 relay team to another gold and took silver in the 300.

Harbaugh, Wildcats senior Zach Starr (20.47%, 158 votes) and North Hagerstown senior Thomas Monn (12.44%, 96 votes) each won Washington County Public Schools wrestling tournament titles for the third time last weekend.

Stewart got 70.24% of the vote (576 votes) to claim the female honor. She scored a combined 30 points in games against North Hagerstown and Thomas Johnson last week.

North Hagerstown freshman Lauren Stine (23.66%, 194 votes) and Heritage senior Kendall Eckardt (6.10%, 50 votes) rounded out the female nominees. Stine placed sixth in the Class 3A 1,600 at the state meet, while Eckardt had 16 points and seven rebounds in a game against the Frederick Warriors.

