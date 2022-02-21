Granville County Sheriff’s Office announces 2022 Citizens Academy

Participants in the 2021 Granville County Sheriff's Office Citizens Academy gather for a photo.

OXFORD — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office will host the second annual Citizens Academy beginning in April.

The Citizens Academy offers classes to provide a general overview of law enforcement issues, crime prevention, patrol procedures and additional topics of interest regarding law enforcement for the community.

This program will build a better understanding between law enforcement and those served by the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.

Classes will be held each Tuesday from 6 until 9 p.m. in the training room of the Law Enforcement Center (525 New Commerce Drive), and registration is required.

Apply now by picking up a paper application at the Granville County Sheriff’s Office or visit www.granvillecounty.org/residents/sheriff/new-citizens-academy/.

For more information about the Citizens Academy, call 919-693-3213.