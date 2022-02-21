ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, MO

New events coming up through Pittsburg Parks and Rec Department

By Ron Clements
 3 days ago

New events coming to Pittsburg. Michael Hayslip sits down with the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department to talk about upcoming events. Check these out:

  • Dad and Daughter Dance on February 23
  • Ice Bowl on February 26
  • Underachievers .5 K Race on March 12
  • Camp Now and Then on March 14 through 18

Go to Pittrec.org for more information on these and more events from the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation department.

