New events coming up through Pittsburg Parks and Rec Department

New events coming to Pittsburg. Michael Hayslip sits down with the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department to talk about upcoming events. Check these out:

Dad and Daughter Dance on February 23

Ice Bowl on February 26

Underachievers .5 K Race on March 12

Camp Now and Then on March 14 through 18

Go to Pittrec.org for more information on these and more events from the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation department.

