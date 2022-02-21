Cummings High's Kaden Hammond voted Times-News Athlete of the Week for Feb. 14-20

Kaden Hammond of the Cummings High School boys' basketball team is the Times-News Athlete of the Week for Feb. 14-20, as determined by a fan vote.

Hammond poured in 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 98-70 victory against Graham in the Mid-Carolina Conference Tournament. He provided nine points and five rebounds in the 79-57 victory over Chatham Central to win the conference tournament championship.

Laila Anderson of The Burlington School girls' basketball team was voted as the runner-up.

Four high school athletes from Alamance County and surrounding area teams produced impressive individual performances the week of Feb. 14-20, making them candidates for the Times-News Athlete of the Week award.

Kaden Hammond, Cummings

The sophomore for the Cavaliers boys' basketball team provided 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 98-70 victory against Graham in the Mid-Carolina Conference Tournament. He finished with nine points and five rebounds in the 79-57 victory over Chatham Central to win the conference tournament championship.

Karin Sein, Eastern Guilford

The Wildcats wrestler finished third at 220 pounds at the NCHSAA Class 3-A state championships.

Laila Anderson, The Burlington School

The senior for the Spartans girls' basketball team provided 21 points and five steals in a 56-20 victory against Westchester Country Day, then supplied 27 points and 10 assists in a 71-50 victory against Rocky Mount Academy to help TBS advance to the Final 4 of the NCISAA Class 2-A state tournament.

Amiyah Ware, The Burlington School

The sophomore for the Spartans girls finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals against Westchester Country Day. She notched 29 points, eight rebounds, three assists and five steals against Rocky Mount Academy.

