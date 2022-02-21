ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Cummings High's Kaden Hammond voted Times-News Athlete of the Week for Feb. 14-20

By David Kehrli, Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HqXFF_0eKftHXO00

Kaden Hammond of the Cummings High School boys' basketball team is the Times-News Athlete of the Week for Feb. 14-20, as determined by a fan vote.

Hammond poured in 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 98-70 victory against Graham in the Mid-Carolina Conference Tournament. He provided nine points and five rebounds in the 79-57 victory over Chatham Central to win the conference tournament championship.

Laila Anderson of The Burlington School girls' basketball team was voted as the runner-up.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

Four high school athletes from Alamance County and surrounding area teams produced impressive individual performances the week of Feb. 14-20, making them candidates for the Times-News Athlete of the Week award.

Now it's time to vote on those athletes at thetimesnews.com

Take a look at each of the top performers and vote through Tuesday night. The winner will be announced online Wednesday morning.

NOTE: Coaches and athletic directors can nominate a player for the Times-News Athlete of the Week award by sending nominations to david.kehrli@thetimesnews.com by noon Sunday. Include the player's name, year in school and stats / accomplishments for the week.

Kaden Hammond, Cummings

The sophomore for the Cavaliers boys' basketball team provided 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 98-70 victory against Graham in the Mid-Carolina Conference Tournament. He finished with nine points and five rebounds in the 79-57 victory over Chatham Central to win the conference tournament championship.

Karin Sein, Eastern Guilford

The Wildcats wrestler finished third at 220 pounds at the NCHSAA Class 3-A state championships.

Laila Anderson, The Burlington School

The senior for the Spartans girls' basketball team provided 21 points and five steals in a 56-20 victory against Westchester Country Day, then supplied 27 points and 10 assists in a 71-50 victory against Rocky Mount Academy to help TBS advance to the Final 4 of the NCISAA Class 2-A state tournament.

Amiyah Ware, The Burlington School

The sophomore for the Spartans girls finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals against Westchester Country Day. She notched 29 points, eight rebounds, three assists and five steals against Rocky Mount Academy.

David Kehrli is a sports reporter at the Burlington Times-News and USA Today Network. You can reach him at david.kehrli@thetimesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidKehrliTN. Subscribe to the Burlington Times-News here .

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Cummings High's Kaden Hammond voted Times-News Athlete of the Week for Feb. 14-20

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

As war rages, Paralympics opening in Beijing without Russia

BEIJING (AP) — The 2022 Winter Paralympics open Friday in Beijing, with the Russian athletes sent home and the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get here. “It’s a miracle that we have made it to the Paralympics,” the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Valerii Sushkevych, told a news conference on the eve of the Games.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, NC
Basketball
Burlington, NC
Education
Alamance County, NC
Education
Burlington, NC
Sports
Alamance County, NC
Sports
City
Graham, NC
County
Alamance County, NC
City
Burlington, NC
CBS News

10 hospitalized, several unaccounted for after fire and explosion at Maryland apartment building

Ten people have been transported to the hospital and several others are unaccounted for after a fire and explosion at a Maryland apartment building Thursday morning, officials said. Three victims are being treated for serious injuries while seven others are in conditions ranging from mild to moderate, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Cummings High#Times News Athlete#The Burlington School#Cavaliers#Nchsaa Class#Rocky Mount Academy#Ncisaa
Times-News

Times-News

773
Followers
590
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy