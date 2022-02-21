ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Who is Oscar Tshiebwe and how old is he?

By Jennifer Roback
 2 days ago

OSCAR Tshiebwe is a rising star in the NCAA and is a member of the Southeastern Conference.

Since transferring from West Virginia, he has become a star player for Kentucky and could be the next player of the year.

Oscar Tshiebwe is an NCAA basketball player Credit: Reuters

Who is Oscar Tshiebwe?

Tshiebwe is a junior forward on the University of Kentucky's NCAA basketball team.

He is a Democratic Republic of the Congo native and has five siblings, according to his player bio.

Prior to his collegiate success, Tshiebwe was a McDonald’s All-American and ranked as a five-star recruit and a top-25 senior who helped lead Kennedy Catholic High School to a 27-3 record.

Other titles he has been awarded include Gatorade Pennsylvania Boys Basketball Player of the Year, USA Today Pennsylvania All-State First Team selection and he was also named to the Nike Hoop Summit World Team.

Prior to Kentucky, Tshiebwe played at West Virginia, where he averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game during his 10 appearances.

"The way I treat people, the stuff I'm bringing to this place [Kentucky Basketball], it's not just being a basketball player," he said about his career.

"I want my name to be remembered as Oscar who was different, not just as a basketball player."

With just three weeks remaining in the 2021-22 season, Tshiebwe is averaging 16.2 points, 15.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks and is in the running to become the college basketball player of the year, according to The Athletic.

When he is not on the court, Tshiebwe can typically be found posting on social media to his 48,000 followers.

How old is Oscar Tshiebwe?

Tshiebwe was born on November 27, 1999.

As of February 2022, he is 22 years old.

Oscar is in the running to become the 2021-22 college basketball player of the year Credit: Getty Images - Getty

What is Oscar Tshiebwe's nickname?

Tshiebwe also famously goes by the nickname Big O.

The nickname is arguably a reference to his height and wingspan.

He stands tall at 6-feet-9-inches and has a 7-foot-5 wingspan, however, he does not hold the record for longest wingspan in the NCAA because former UC Irvine player Mamadou Ndiaye, who is 7-foot-6, measured in with an unprecedented 8'1 wingspan, according to Draft Express.

