ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tommy Fury calls out Jake Paul and targets comeback fight on brother Tyson’s undercard with Dillian Whyte

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fCsVc_0eKftEtD00

TOMMY FURY is hoping to make his return on the undercard of brother Tyson's domestic dust-up with Dillian Whyte.

TNT was forced to pull out of his grudge match with Jake Paul last December due to illness and injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZRnV_0eKftEtD00
Tommy Fury was due to face Jake Paul in a grudge match last December Credit: INSTAGRAM@JAKEPAUL
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QuA4Z_0eKftEtD00
But the Love Islander was forced out of the bout due to illness and injury Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxpYy_0eKftEtD00
And TNT is hoping to reschedule the grudge match for later this year Credit: BT Sport

The Love Islander is still hellbent on settling the score with the YouTuber turned boxer, although he wants to have a warm-up fight beforehand.

He told Sky Sports: “I’d look to see the [Paul] fight happen by the back end of the year.

"I’m not really waiting around for it, he knows I’m ready to fight at all times.

“I’ve put that out there countless times, I’m not the issue here.

" If the man wanted to fight we’d have a rescheduled date by now.

“The ball’s in his court, I’m ready to fight whenever. I would like to see it happen at the end of the year, I know Frank [Warren] is still trying to reach out to him and stuff like that.

“I think I’m looking to get a run out on Tyson’s undercard next, that’s the plan moving forward. Then we’ll try to set that fight up back end of the year.”

WBC heavyweight king Tyson is set to throw down with Whyte on April 23 - with SunSport understanding the fight is set to land at Wembley Stadium.

Reality TV star Tommy hasn't fought since his less-than-impressive victory over MMA fighter Anthony Taylor on the undercard of Paul's first bout with Tyron Woodley.

Paul, meanwhile, hasn't fought since his viral KO of the former UFC welterweight champ and is targeting a September return to the ring.

He said on The MMA Hour: “There’s a lot going on in other aspects of my life.

“I’m going to do these press conferences over the next two weeks here to help with the promotion around Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano and I’m very busy on the business side of things with my venture capital fund.

"So I haven’t even got back into the gym or been training at all.

"I need to have a discussion with my coaches but probably I would say August-September maybe. Maybe later. I’m trying to figure it out.

"Obviously if the stars align in some sort of way or I have a change of heart, then things can obviously move around but right now I don’t feel like that motivated to just go right back into another training camp.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21imXJ_0eKftEtD00
Jake Paul is eyeing a September return to the ring Credit: REUTERS

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Jermall Charlo arrested Friday on felony charge

By Jack Tiernan: Jermall Charlo was reportedly arrested on Friday and charged with a felony in Texas for assaulting a “family/household member,” according to ESPN. Mike Coppinger is reporting that the 31-year-old WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) is still currently in jail in Fort Bend, Texas. The bigger of the two Charlo twins, Jermall was arrested earlier on Friday at 1:29 p.m and is being held with a bail of $10,000.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Katie Taylor
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
mmanews.com

Young MMA Fighter Pierre Ludet, Found Dead In His Apartment

22-year-old French MMA fighter Pierre Ludet committed suicide weeks before his 23rd birthday and next bout. Pierre was found in his apartment on Sunday with a fatal gunshot wound from his service weapon. He was an outstanding mixed martial artist and member of the French national police force. The unsuspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fight On#Boxing#Combat#Tnt#Sky Sports#Wbc#Sunsport#Ufc
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Universal Champion Retiring?

We’re currently on the road to WrestleMania 38, and there’s no telling who might return during WrestleMania season. A few weeks ago Goldberg returned to confront Roman Reigns and on Saturday fans saw Roman defend his Universal Title against Goldberg at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately for...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch Moved After WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch, current Raw women's champion, on Saturday, in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, defended her title with honor against one of the most legendary champions and wrestlers in the ring, Lita. The two in fact challenged each other in a truly excellent contest with the public in full support of them, which in particular celebrated and thanked the Hall of Famer for all that she has always been able to give to the WWE Universe.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Reveals He Nearly Went Bankrupt During First WWE Run

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar revealed he almost went bankrupt, and shared how he still gets butterflies on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show. For someone like Brock Lesnar who makes an absorbent amount of money, you’d never know the reality of his almost bankrupt financial past. “I...
WWE
Boxing Scene

Khan On Loss To Brook: That Love Of The Sport Is Not There Anymore; I Felt Quite Flat

Amir Khan knew pretty early in his one-sided fight with Kell Brook on Saturday night that boxing probably isn’t for him anymore. Khan trained hard with Terence Crawford’s team in the United States for their long-awaited domestic grudge match. The British star wanted nothing more than to knock Brook into the front row at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Has Returned To Company In Brand New Role

He found something. Over the last year and a half, WWE has released more than 200 people from the company, with the majority of them being active wrestlers. This has shaken up the company in a huge way, but it has also been a huge hit to the wrestlers themselves. That is a lot of people who suddenly have no job and the question is where they are going to land. Another one is already back in the fold.
WWE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
331K+
Followers
8K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy